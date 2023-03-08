Women breaking stereotypes in gaming

Making great strides in the industry as video game designers, programmers, animators, video game testers, game writers, and audio engineers, women are chasing their dreams by taking up a career in this exciting industry…reports Asian Lite News

For a long time, gaming has been considered a male-dominated field. Women who are passionate about gaming have often faced gender-based discrimination and stereotypes that hindered their progress in the gaming ecosystem.

However, in recent years, women have been breaking down barriers and changing the narrative around female gamers. They have been actively pursuing their passion for gaming and making their mark in the industry, pushing back against the stereotypes and biases they have faced.

According to the “Gaming India Report 2022 – For The Game” by Dentsu, 46 per cent of the gamers in India are females.

Payal Dhare aka “Payal Gaming”, a well-renowned creator of 8Bit Creatives believes that women bring unique perspectives, ideas, and creativity to the industry which helps to drive innovation and progress. Women’s contribution to the gaming industry has been proven to be instrumental in bringing in a new audience and increasing revenue, she said.

Concurring with Payal’s point of view, Krutika Ojha aka “Krutika Plays”, another creator of 8Bit Creatives said, “Embracing diversity and inclusion in the gaming industry is a goal that we are constantly striving towards. The gaming industry can tap into a wider pool of talent, ideas, and perspectives, and create games that appeal to a more diverse audience. This not only helps to drive the growth of the industry, but it also helps to break down barriers and stereotypes associated with gaming. The push for greater diversity and inclusion in the gaming industry is not only important for women, but for the industry as a whole.”

Making great strides in the industry as video game designers, programmers, animators, video game testers, game writers, and audio engineers, women are chasing their dreams by taking up a career in this exciting industry.

There are also a few notable gaming creators like Kaashvi Hiranandani aka “Kaash Plays” who have left their financially secure jobs to pursue a career in gaming. Working as a finance consultant, she started streaming video games on Youtube at the age of 25 but later left her job to become a full-time streamer.

“It was a tough choice for sure, especially being a woman getting into a male-dominated industry, but I followed my passion and have never regretted it. When I started, there were hardly any women players but glad that things have changed in a really short span of time. It’s encouraging to see that perceptions are changing and that women are becoming more confident in taking risks and pursuing their passions,” she said.

Kaashvi further said that there is a lot of scope for youngsters to get into the business of Esports like as a video game writer who pens down the stories and dialogues, a video game producer who manages the development of video games from concept to completion while virtual reality is another space anyone can explore and benefit out of.

The prominence of women in gaming is not just limited to Esports athletes or streamers as they are also making their presence felt in the sector by establishing their own startups.

Richa Singh, the co-founder, and CEO of FanClash, has debunked the widespread stereotypical notions and proved that women can lead in the business of gaming and become among the key industry players.

