Karnataka CM condemns vandalism of Gandhi statue

The incident came to light on Monday…reports Asian Lite News

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday condemned the incident in which unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Holehonnuru village of Shivamogga district. He has also warned that the guilty in the case would be punished.

“I severely condemn the anti-national act of vandalising the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Those who have scantiest respect for the freedom movement of this land, Constitution and law can indulge in this heinous act. We will initiate strict action and sternly punish those who are behind this lowly act. I request the people not to take law into their hands and maintain peace, law and order in the society,” Siddaramaiah stated.

The incident came to light on Monday.

The police have rushed to the spot and begun an investigation in the case. Police explain that the statue was installed at the main junction of the village 18 years ago.

The reason for the vandalisation has not been ascertained yet. However, police have started recording the statements in this regard. The statue has been totally vandalised and the people of the village have condemned the act, urging the police to initiate action against the culprits.

ALSO READ-Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership restored

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]