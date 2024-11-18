Complete elimination of terror ecosystem is our focus: J&K L-G 

Lt Governor said that the complete elimination of terrorism and the terror ecosystem is the only way forward for the development of the Union Territory….reports Asian Lite news

J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, has said that the focus of the security forces should be the complete elimination of the terror ecosystem.

Chairing a top-level security meeting here on Sunday, the Lt Governor said that the complete elimination of terrorism and the terror ecosystem is the only way forward for the development of the Union Territory.

“Exemplary action must be taken against those aiding and abetting terrorism and its ecosystem. Our police and the security forces should not rest until terrorism is wiped out from the UT,” Sinha asserted.

The meeting also reviewed various developmental projects and the security scenario in J&K. He emphasised project implementation and constant supervision to ensure speedy completion.

He told the officers that their focus on the elimination of terrorism and the terror ecosystem would be their greatest contribution not only to the security of the region but also to its development.

He advised various deputy commissioners to monitor the saturation of beneficiary-oriented schemes.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, Atal Dulloo, DGP, Nalin Prabhat, ADGP Jammu, Anand Jain, all deputy commissioners and SSPs of the Jammu division.

L-G Manoj Sinha has directed the security forces to go for hot pursuit of the terrorists in the aftermath of some dastardly attacks carried out by the terrorists.

Terrorists have carried out a number of attacks across J&K during the recent days and in a disturbing development, the terrorists have made their presence felt in areas believed to have been completely cleared of any terrorist footprint.

One of the most serious terrorist attacks was carried out on October 20 in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district where an infrastructure project company is building a tunnel to make Srinagar-Sonamarg an all-weather road.

Two terrorists, a foreign mercenary and a local, entered the workers’ camp in Gagangir and fired indiscriminately killing six non-local workers and a local doctor. Four non-local workers of the company were also injured in the attack.

Sonamarg and the entire Ganderbal district had been claimed to have been completely cleared of any terrorist presence for over 5 years before the dastardly attack took place at Gagangir.

On October 24, terrorists attacked an army vehicle in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg ski resort killing three army soldiers and two civilian porters.

Security forces said the group of terrorists responsible for the Botapathri attack had entered the higher reaches of Gulmarg after crossing the line of control (LoC) in August 2024 and had now been ordered to launch attacks against the army and the civilians by terror handlers in Pakistan.

In another terrorist attack on November 10 in the Kishtwar district of the Jammu division, terrorists killed a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the elite Para commando force during an anti-terrorist operation in the Chaas area of Kishtwar.

Terrorists killed a 41-year-old woman and injured 11 other persons on November 3 when they hurled a grenade at the busy Sunday pavement market in the tourist reception centre area of Srinagar city.

Police later claimed to have apprehended three locals responsible for the grenade attack from the Ikhrajpora locality of Srinagar city.

L-G Manoj Sinha said after the grenade attack that each drop of innocent blood spilled by the terrorists would be avenged. Sinha has ordered a proactive hot pursuit of terrorists, terror associates and terror sympathisers.

Sunday’s meeting chaired by the Lt Governor in Jammu is to review the latest security scenario and take stock of the progress of anti-terrorist operations in the UT.

