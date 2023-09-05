Rabdan Academy Signs R&D Deal With Monash University

Al Saeedi indicated that Rabdan Academy, in collaboration with Monash University, aims to achieve globally leading educational results that benefit students, graduates, faculty members and researchers…reports Asian Lite News

Rabdan Academy and Australia’s Monash University have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation in research and education between the two institutions.

This partnership provides a comprehensive framework for research and academic cooperation on topics and areas of mutual interest. It also facilitates the exchange of educational materials, expertise, and experiences, contributing to the enhancement of the educational and research systems of both institutions globally.

H.E. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, expressed his happiness with this exceptional partnership, emphasizing the Academy’s unique approach of fostering collaborations with the top 200 universities worldwide. He highlighted the significance of Monash University as one of the world’s leading universities, ranked among the top 50 universities globally.

Al Saeedi indicated that Rabdan Academy, in collaboration with Monash University, aims to achieve globally leading educational results that benefit students, graduates, faculty members and researchers.

Monash University Acting Provost and Senior Vice-President Professor Sharon Pickering said: ‘Monash welcomes this new framework for cooperation with Rabdan Academy and the exciting potential it offers for collaboration.’

This partnership will support the implementation of joint global programs and projects, including the faculty exchange program, undergraduate and postgraduate student exchange program, and other initiatives enriching future skills, knowledge, and experiences in strategic and crucial areas at regional and global levels.

Rabdan Academy is actively expanding its partnerships locally and globally in line with its Vision 2025, aspiring to become a leading educational, training, and research institution in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management.

With this agreement in place, the coming period will witness coordination activities between the two institutions through specialized work teams to implement joint initiatives, programs and projects.

