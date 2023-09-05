HitllTop Goa Music Festival in Dubai on Sept 9

Globally renowned DJs Ace Ventura , Imagine Mars & Starling to headline the Legendary Hilltop Night Music festival by Blisstronic @ ‘Barasti Beach Dubai

Dubai, brace yourselves for a marvellous spectacle straight from the heartland of Psytrance.

Globally renowned for our legendary PsyTrance events, HillTop Goa in collaboration with Blisstronic; have formulated our first-ever party for Dubai, promising to be the biggest event the city has ever seen and we are way excited to bring you the vibe and tribe!

The stage is set, the beats are ready to drop, and the sands of Dubai are about to come alive with the electrifying rhythms of the legendary HillTop Goa Music Festival. Where internationally renowned DJs will take over the sparkling blue Arabian Sea and Dubai’s towering skyscrapers with a music frequency for a 9-hour event like never before.

Blisstronic promises this to be the biggest event the city has ever seen. The people are about to experience a transformative musical journey as HillTop Goa Music Festival brings its unique blend of culture, music, and essence to this global metropolis on the grounds of a vibrant bar atmosphere and delicious cuisine @Barasti Beach Bar.

Situated on the coast, Barasti offers a spectacular view drawing in large numbers of energetic partygoers to get the dance floor pumping. This award-winning bar is on a high note in Dubai’s social scene.

It’ll be a night of celebrating music as a universal language that’ll in turn transcend the boundaries and connect souls. The event aims to showcase a diverse lineup of PsyTrance DJs.

From Goa Vibes to Dubai Lands, attendees can expect an auditory journey like no other.

Founders of Blisstronic & HillTop Goa Music Festival, stated, “Our vision for the Dubai edition of HillTop Night is to create an unforgettable festival experience that bridges diverse cultures through music as it transcendence in the desert and would represent our commitment to fostering unity and growth in the global PsyTrance/electronic music community.”

*Tickets and Information:*

HillTop NIght Legendary Goa Music Festival in Iconic Dubai : For more information about the festival, lineup updates, and ticket

details, please visit or follow us on:

@https://instagram.com/blisstronic?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA=

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]