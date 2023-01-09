Latest Diamond Jewellery Trends

Shea Luxe promotes stepping outside of the box to wear your style according to your personality by incorporating the top trends Shea Luxe Jewels has unveiled for the new year…reports Asian Lite News

For a variety of jewellery designs, diamonds are a popular choice because of their value as well as their beauty and brilliance. Diamond jewellery is a stunning way to display your individuality and grace. A gorgeous bracelet or pair of earrings is always the ideal way to complete an ensemble, and diamonds are the accessory that can be worn day and night all year long and is the most adaptable in your wardrobe.



Because they are regarded as the most valuable and sought-after of all precious stones, diamonds have a timeless allure. This is so because diamonds are uncommon and frequently linked to opulence and wealth. In addition to their aesthetic appeal, diamonds are one of the hardest gemstones due to their excellent facets. They are a well-liked option for engagement rings and other types of everyday jewellery as a result.



Every lady can find the perfect jewellery trend, from shoulder duster earrings to stacks of cuffs and bracelets, which range from traditional to contemporary, edgy ways to wear diamonds. Shea Luxe promotes stepping outside of the box to wear your style according to your personality by incorporating the top trends Shea Luxe Jewels has unveiled for the new year. The following jewellery trends can serve as a reference for the coming year, whether you want to reward yourself or a special someone in your life:





The Ultimate Guide to Cuban Links



Miami established Cuban ties in the 1970s. A Cuban link necklace made of barbed wire is a classic piece of jewellery. The majority of people have an interesting story to tell about this necklace. The barbed wire necklace shows how it went from being worn by criminals to being a fashion accessory and then being worn by famous people. There is a wide range of Cuban links available at Shea Luxe Jewels.



As cuban link earrings can add a touch of elegance to a casual outfit, such as a shirt and jeans, or team them with an evening outfit to add avant-garde to your look, we recommend pairing them with a simple outfit. Cuban link earrings can also be dressed up for events that are more formal, like parties or cocktails. Try them on with a cord set or a dress in black.



Totally cuffed



A diamond-studded cuff is the ideal illustration of how to use one piece to subtly create a statement. Cuff bracelets are demonstrating that they are the simplest method to improve any outfit. Even though the silhouette is frequently merely a large, arched curve, the impact is great! They serve as symbols of female power. Cuffs were used by the ancient Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans as status symbols and talismans of protection. Diamond cuffs from Shea Luxe Jewels come in a variety of designs that can be worn in different ways.



Chokers



Chokers are a staple of fashion and aren’t going anywhere any time soon, that much is certain. The choker is still available in many jewellery designers’ permanent collections today and is considered a closet staple. Chokers can be worn on their own or layered with other necklaces for a more eclectic and personalised look. Try layering a choker with a longer necklace or multiple chokers of different lengths and styles.



Contemporary jewellery and chokers go hand in hand, so get in line at Shea Luxe Jewels to choose your favourite one!



Enamel Jewellery: A Pop of Personality for Your Outfit



Even though enamel is regarded as not very adaptable, enthusiasts of fine jewellery who understand the craftsmanship and complexity of enamelling jewellery choose it. The masterpieces are made in Turkey and Italy with an eye for detail and an unparalleled finish. At their very own factory, Shea Luxe Jewels does the same quality of enamelling work!



Whatever the occasion, enamel jewellery can be dressed up or down. Try wearing simple enamel necklaces or earrings for a formal event, while more colourful and playful pieces can be worn for a casual outing.



Stack Your Style



Stacking necklaces are another universal trend that Shea Luxe reinvents. The game of stacking continues to be popular in 2023, whether you’re stacking delicate pieces, heavier jewellery, or bracelets and bangles. The idea behind stackable jewellery is to give the wearer the ability to create a personalised and one-of-a-kind look by combining various pieces. This kind of jewellery is popular for wearing every day and can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Stacking necklaces with varied layers is a cool new trend.



Get in on the Hoop Craze



Diamond hoops are the top trend for 2023 and are an eternal component of any jewellery collection. Natural diamond hoops’ versatility with a hint of luxury is what gives them their fashionable indispensable status. Hoops earrings stand for totality, unity, and infinity because they are a perfect circle. Shea Luxe Jewels offers every conceivable permutation and combination of hoops.



A Pop of Colour with elegant Rainbow diamonds



This exciting fact has opened the door to a stunning collection of jewellery known as Rainbow Sapphires, which many consider to be the “Greatest of All Time” of all jewellery and represent the pinnacle of colour and sophistication. People who want to dress up their look with something bright and eye-catching often opt for this kind of jewellery. It is a great way to add colour to any outfit and can be worn for both casual and formal occasions.



Hand-set Sapphires in every colour of the rainbow make up the Rainbow Sapphire Jewellery Collection. VIBGYOR. Rainbow Sapphire Jewellery is your go-to choice throughout the year due to its seamless transition of cool to warm hues, which encapsulates the best of each season.



(Bhavya Shah, Founder and CEO of Shea Luxe)

