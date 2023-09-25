Levi’s Launches ‘For Now, For A Lifetime’ Campaign

In pairing a dark denim shirt and lighter high-loose jeans or a perfectly coordinated, jumpsuit like look, Deepika Padukone brings a fresh and modern take to denim in this new campaign…reports Asian Lite News

It takes just seven seconds to turn a “yes” into a “no”, before a decision made from instinct gives way to logic, reason, and hesitation. Every experience born from saying “yes” opens something hidden within each of us, unlocking something new– from what moves us, what makes us and even what we can’t stand. Today, the iconic Levi’s® brand launched its campaign “For Now, For A Lifetime” that celebrates these moments and how they go onto be memories that stay with us, and ultimately shape each and every one of us.

In pairing a dark denim shirt and lighter high-loose jeans or a perfectly coordinated, jumpsuit like look, Deepika Padukone brings a fresh and modern take to denim in this new campaign. Anchored by iconic product – timeless, but always on trend blue jeans, the for-all-seasons trucker jacket and a wide range of much-loved graphic tees.

“The ‘For Now, For A Lifetime’ campaign is an embodiment of what it truly means to Live in Levi’s®and how our product is so deeply woven into our consumers’ lives. This campaign, featuring Deepika Padukone, is a celebration of moments when you can truly be your most authentic self. Enabling this for our consumers is what we strive to do, from how we create our product to how we bring it alive for our consumers.” said Amisha Jain, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, South Asia-Middle East, Africa and Non-EU markets (SAMEA), Levi Strauss & Co.

