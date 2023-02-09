Sweet, tangy, and spicy Makhana bhel

Ingredients

  1. Roasted Makhana – 1 cup
  2. Cucumber – 1 small
  3. Tomato – 1 (de- seeded)
  4. Onion – 1 (medium)
  5. Green chillies – 2
  6. Roasted Peanuts – 1/2 cup
  7. Raw Mango – 1 ½ tbsp
  8. Pomegranate – 1/2 cup
  9. Chaat Masala – 1/2 tsp
  10. Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp
  11. Tamarind Chutney – 1 tsp
  12. Mint chutney – 1 tsp
  13. Fresh Coriander – 1 tsp
  14. Sev – for garnish
  15. Salt to taste

Method

  1. Heat ghee in a wok, add the makhana and roast until crispy.
  2. In a bowl, add the cucumber, onion, tomato, peanuts, raw mango, green chilli, salt, chaat masala, red chilli powder, tamarind chutney and mint chutney.
  3. Add the makhana and pomegranate to it and mix everything together. Adjust the salt and garnish it with coriander leaves and sev.

ENJOY!

