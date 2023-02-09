Sweet, tangy, and spicy Makhana bhel

Ingredients
- Roasted Makhana – 1 cup
- Cucumber – 1 small
- Tomato – 1 (de- seeded)
- Onion – 1 (medium)
- Green chillies – 2
- Roasted Peanuts – 1/2 cup
- Raw Mango – 1 ½ tbsp
- Pomegranate – 1/2 cup
- Chaat Masala – 1/2 tsp
- Red Chilli Powder – ½ tsp
- Tamarind Chutney – 1 tsp
- Mint chutney – 1 tsp
- Fresh Coriander – 1 tsp
- Sev – for garnish
- Salt to taste
Method
- Heat ghee in a wok, add the makhana and roast until crispy.
- In a bowl, add the cucumber, onion, tomato, peanuts, raw mango, green chilli, salt, chaat masala, red chilli powder, tamarind chutney and mint chutney.
- Add the makhana and pomegranate to it and mix everything together. Adjust the salt and garnish it with coriander leaves and sev.
ENJOY!
