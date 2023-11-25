Bits Pilani Alumnus Sandhya Prakash’s Book Is Now No 2 In Gender Studies On Amazon

Sandhya Prakash unveils a riveting tale of resilience in her first book as debut author of “Shifting Sands of Saudi” .

Debut-making Indian Author Sandhya Prakash (Iyengar ) launches her first book on life in the Arab World . “Shifting Sands of Saudi” . It’s an expatriate’s account of life in Saudi Arabia in the 1990s .A resident of the Middle East for over two decades and now returned to Bangalore, a thought Leader, champion of sustainability and environmental issues, alumnus of BITS Pilani , TEDx speaker,

Entrepreneur and Singer, known for her storytelling prowess and her ability to transport readers to diverse and engaging worlds, Sandhya unveils a riveting tale of resilience in her first book as debut author of “Shifting Sands of Saudi” .

Sandhya is famous for her work with individuals, companies and communities to help them fix the foundation and get the right product market fit. She has a background in management studies, 25+ years of work experience in the middle east in trading, software and sustainability, launching 8 companies, expert in Energy Sustainability and Management and she is a licensed Energy Healer.

Her work of fiction, “Shifting Sands of Saudi.” Set against the backdrop of 1990s Saudi Arabia, this captivating novel delves into the challenges faced by the protagonist, Saakshi, as she navigates the complexities of the era. “Shifting Sands of Saudi” is a compelling narrative that offers a poignant glimpse into the life of Saakshi, a woman determined to overcome the societal restrictions and the watchful eyes of the Muttawas in Saudi Arabia. In this 212 page novel, Sandhya weaves multiple incidents across timeline in 1990s

“Shifting Sands of Saudi” is a must-read for those who appreciate gripping short stories of personal triumph, set against the backdrop of a unique and culturally rich environment.

