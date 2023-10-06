flynas Launches Direct Flights Connecting Jeddah and Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Officials from the Kyrgyz aviation and tourism authorities, as well as prominent travel agencies, also attended the event. The Jeddah-Bishkek route will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday…reports Asian Lite News

flynas, the leading Saudi low-cost carrier (LLC), celebrated the launch of direct flights between Jeddah and Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, which will be operated with three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. This expansion is a part of ACP’s efforts to enhance air route access to the Kingdom while also furthering flynas’ operational coverage across Central Asia.

flynas, which has adopted the slogan “We connect the world to the Kingdom,” is experiencing consistent market growth. This is marked by accolades such as being the Middle East’s top LLC by the Skytrax International Awards for the 6th consecutive year and ranking as the 4th best globally in 2023.

The celebration of this new route was made during two separate events, one in Jeddah on October 3 and another in Bishkek on October 4. The October 3rd event took place at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport and was attended by His Excellency Ulukbek Maripov, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Saudi Arabia, as well as representatives from flynas, ACP, and Jeddah Airports Company.

On Wednesday, October 4, flynas hosted a separate event in Bishkek to coincide with the inaugural flight from Jeddah to Bishkek. The flight received a ceremonial water salute upon arrival at Manas International Airport. This event was graced by the presence of His Excellency Ibrahim bin Radi Al-Radi, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, alongside His Excellency Ulukbek Maripov, in celebration of the maiden flight to Bishkek.

Officials from the Kyrgyz aviation and tourism authorities, as well as prominent travel agencies, also attended the event. The Jeddah-Bishkek route will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

In line with the objectives of the Pilgrim Experience Program (PEP), aimed at facilitating easier access for pilgrims to the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia, ACP, and flynas view this expansion into Central Asia as a promising growth opportunity for Saudi aviation.

This expansion initiative also contributes to the goals of the National Tourism Strategy and National Civil Aviation Strategy, which aim to connect the Kingdom with 250 destinations worldwide, attract 330 million passengers to Saudi Arabia, and welcome 100 million tourists to the country by 2030.

