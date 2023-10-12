Asians urged to register as stem cell donors

Recent data reveals a concerning discrepancy in transplant outcomes between individuals from minority ethnic backgrounds and those of Caucasian descent…reports Asian Lite News

In a bid to bolster the registry of lifesaving stem cell donors, NHS Blood and Transplant is urging young Black African, Black Caribbean, and Asian men to step forward and register as potential donors. This appeal is prompted by the critical shortage of these donors, especially among young men, whose stem cells are known to enhance transplant success rates significantly.

Blood stem cell transplants play a pivotal role in the treatment of various blood cancers, offering a lifeline to patients facing conditions that compromise their bone marrow’s ability to generate healthy blood cells. Diseases such as leukemia, aplastic anemia, and multiple myeloma can be effectively treated through stem cell transplants.

Recent data reveals a concerning discrepancy in transplant outcomes between individuals from minority ethnic backgrounds and those of Caucasian descent. Only 37% of transplant recipients from minority backgrounds manage to secure the optimal stem cell donor match from unrelated donors, while nearly 72% of Caucasian individuals achieve the same.

The critical need for more young male donors arises from clinical evidence suggesting that transplants from young men yield higher success rates due to the provision of larger quantities of healthy stem cells. Currently, an overwhelming 75% of successful stem cell donors are males under the age of 30, yet a mere 12% of individuals on the UK’s combined stem cell registry fall into this category.

The scarcity of suitable matches within families further underscores the urgency of expanding the donor pool. Although approximately 30% of patients find matches within their own families, when familial matches are unavailable, the British Bone Marrow Registry (BBMR) becomes the last resort.

Khaled El-Ghariani, Consultant in Haematology and Transfusion Medicine at NHS Blood and Transplant, emphasized the critical role young Black and Asian men can play, stating, “Your generosity and good health could save a stranger’s life.”

Young male donors are prioritized by transplant centers due to their ability to provide higher stem cell yields, attributed to their typically larger physiques. Younger individuals are also less likely to have medical conditions that could disqualify them from donating. Furthermore, patients in need of stem cell transplants are more likely to find a match among donors of similar ethnicities.

Abrar Ali, a 27-year-old from Wandsworth, London, shared his experience as a blood stem cell donor, highlighting how a simple choice to help others can lead to a life-changing act of generosity. “Donating stem cells was such a straightforward process and extremely rewarding,” he emphasized.

NHS Blood and Transplant is now actively seeking male stem cell donors under 40, particularly from Black, Asian, and Mixed Ethnicity backgrounds. To register with the British Bone Marrow Registry (BBMR), individuals can simply inform the staff during their next blood donation session.

For those who do not meet the criteria, alternative registries such as Anthony Nolan and DKMS are available. More information on the stem cell donation process can be found on the NHS Blood and Transplant website, offering an opportunity to make a profound and anonymous difference in the lives of those battling life-threatening diseases.

ALSO READ-Starmer pledges 2m extra NHS appointments a year

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]