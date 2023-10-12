UP Girls Celebrate Teej in London

The UP Girls have proven that while you can take a girl out of India, you certainly can’t take India out of the girl, and created a wonderful communal experience whilst doing so…reports Asian Lite News

Festivities filled the Blue Room, an events venue in Harrow, on 17th September 2023. The theme of the celebration was the Hindu festival Teej, specifically Hartalika Teej. Hartalika Teej commemorates the marriage of the goddess Parvati and the god Shiva, and is an especially important festival for married women. On Teej, women gather to celebrate, and pray for the well-being of their family. They also traditionally observe a fast on this day. However, as the celebration was a day before the actual advent of Hartalika Teej, all present – including men, women, and children – were free to partake in the delicious food provided.

Aside from the food, the event itself was incredibly lively. UP (Uttar Pradesh) Girls, the all-female hosts of this event, did a commendable job in creating an enjoyable afternoon. From witty hosting in a beautifully decorated venue, to various singing and dance performances by adults and children alike, and a multi-generational fashion show, there was not a single dull moment during the four-hour long function. The UP Girls have proven that while you can take a girl out of India, you certainly can’t take India out of the girl, and created a wonderful communal experience whilst doing so.

It was a great platform for all the talented ladies to express themselves. The event had stalls as well as a photo booth and was a complete package of entertainment with fashion show, dancing, singing, and several kids performances. Each participant was given a certificate and prize.

UP Girls in the UK was first started by Richa Sharma 7 years ago but it is for the first time they have organized Teej on a large scale. The entire programme was conceptualized and executed under the guidance of Sunita Chaubey. Others who contributed to the execution of the entire event were Shalini Jaiswal , Abha Sharma , Vijay Lakshmi Shukla , Parul Tandon ,Bakul Bansal , Shipra Singh , Hemlata Pandey , Savita Singh , Kavita Gulati , Priya Sinha, Mamta Sunil Chavan, Priyanka Verma, Anuradha Baranwal , Deepti Agarwal, Juhi Srivastava, Ekta Mishra, Bandana Choubey, Dr Vinita Srivastava, Vijaylakshmi Dubey , Rashmi Chaubey , Parul Pandey

The event was supported by IIW Inspiring Indian Women.

