Tips to deal with joint pain in winters

Winter is here and with temperature dipping every single day, it is getting harder for people to manage bone and joint pain. This increased joint pain during winter is due to the increased inflammation in one or more joints. It is also because there is less supply of blood to the peripheral regions in the body due to which one’s joints become stiff, causing pain in the joints and bones.

Joint pains are especially common in the winter season, making life difficult especially for arthritis patients. Not tackling them effectively could have a detrimental effect on your daily productivity and overall well-being. Here’s what you can do to avoid excessive pain in the joints.

Joint pains are common in winter season, as the cold weather can reduce blood circulation to fingers and toes which could worsen joint pains. Muscles also become tighter at lower temperatures resulting in stiffness and pain. Besides, people tend to stay indoors during winter which could mean limited exposure to sunlight and may result in Vitamin D deficiency. Here are a few tips to deal with bone pain:

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and reduce inflammation and further reduce the friction between joint surfaces

. Keep yourself warm in winter clothing, home heating and other necessities

. Regular exercise will help keep your joints supple and maintain flexibility. It could also help with lubrication of the joints and improve blood flow

. Enough exposure to the sun (Vitamin D) will help in building and improving the bones

. A balanced diet with a rich amount of Vitamin D, and Vitamin C, Omega 3 fatty acids, ginger, soya bean, fatty fish, green vegetables, nuts and seeds, plenty of water, and other collagen supplements will be helpful in joint and bone care during winter season

. Regular movements in the body will promote flexibility in your joints

People who are overweight have more chances of getting arthritis. One should maintain his/her weight in order to keep their knees healthy.

