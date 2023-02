Kriti doing a quirky love story with Shahid

The actress, who is at the top of her game, hopes to surprise audiences with some exciting projects that showcase different sides of her persona and talent in 2023 with ‘Shehzada’, ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Ganapath’…reports Asian Lite News

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Shehzada’, likes to walk the fine line between high-content and high-entertainment films and the films in her pipeline for this year prove the same.



Talking about what audiences can expect from her in 2023, Kriti said: “The audience can probably look forward to far more versions of me. It starts with a very glamorous one which is a family entertainer, followed by probably my biggest film, ‘Adipurush’, which I am extremely proud of. Then there is a lot of action coming in with ‘Ganapath’, something I have done for the first time. You will see me ride a dirt bike, throw kicks and punches and also use a weapon.”



She added: “I am also doing a quirky love story with Shahid Kapoor. We are teaming up on screen for the first time, so you will see fresh chemistry. Then there is ‘The Crew’, which has three women (Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and me) coming together, having a lot of fun and creating something amazing.”



She also spoke about how she picks up various characters and roles.

Kriti Sanon.

The actress further mentioned: “Till ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, I was getting small-town roles one after the other. So, I did the war epic drama ‘Panipat’. Then I took up a strong and meaty role in ‘Mimi’ and moved on to the next level. I want to shift the gear constantly and not stay in one particular zone. You have to move on and think what’s next, otherwise you will stagnate.”



The actress, who is at the top of her game, hopes to surprise audiences with some exciting projects that showcase different sides of her persona and talent in 2023 with ‘Shehzada’, ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Ganapath’.

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Shehzada’ pushed by a week

The release date of Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming action entertainer film ‘Shehzada’ has been pushed by a week. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal was earlier supposed to release in cinemas on February 10 but now, it’ll release on February 17.



Senior film trade analyst Taran Adarsh notified about the new release date of the film through his Twitter. He wrote, “#BreakingNews… #Shehzada shifts to a new date… Will now arrive one week late, on 17 Feb 2023… This #KartikAaryan – #KritiSanon starrer is directed by #RohitDhawan”.



The reason behind the release date of the film being pushed is being seen as the earth-shattering performance of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s recent release ‘Pathaan’ at the box-office which while continuing its dream run at the box-office is setting up new records in film trade.

Shehzada First Look Kartik Aaryan.

The performance of ‘Pathaan’ is reminiscent of the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which set the box-office on fire and affected the business of films that were released with it or a few weeks after it.



‘Pathaan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is currently playing in theatres successfully despite boycott calls by certain outfits.

