New Trend Blending Nature and Science for Healthy Skin

The concept of taking care of your skin is not new. It has existed for centuries. However, the emphasis and popularity has significantly shifted in recent years. Our ancestors used natural ingredients like Olive oil, milk, rose, etc as a part of their skincare routine. They also used to drink and apply all kinds of concoctions to maintain that healthy glow. But, now times have changed. The last two decades were all about innovation in the topical or application-based products industry. We evolved from soaps, moisturisers, and lotion to Niacinamide, Vitamin-C, and Retinol of the world. In all this, we forgot the foundation, the fundamentals of skincare which was to keep the skin nourished from within. The importance of this can be explained by the 80:20 rule. 80% of skincare is internal and only 20% is external.

This is where ingestible skincare comes into the picture. Imagine nature’s finest elements coming together, old wisdom blending with modern science, all aimed at crafting skin that not only looks clear but truly thrives from the inside. Unlike topical skincare, ingestible skincare works on all layers of the skin- the epidermis, dermis, and hypodermis. But, the concern for the larger populace remains a side-effect! There is an answer to this:

Ayurvedic ingestible skincare! It is safe and easy to consume by anyone, anywhere. It not only provides nourishment to the skin but contributes to holistic growth. There are some ingredients that make it potent like rose, pomegranate, mulethi (licorice), and Shatavari. Each of these botanical treasures brings a unique set of benefits that nourish, protect, and rejuvenate your skin.

Let’s take an in-depth look at each one of them:

Cultivating Collagen

Roses cherished for their beauty, carry a hidden treasure – an abundance of vitamins A and C. These vitamins aren’t just essential for overall health; they play a pivotal role in boosting collagen production within your body. Collagen, the skin’s building block, is responsible for its firmness and elasticity. By including roses in your ingestible skincare routine, you’re nurturing collagen synthesis, paving the way for healthier-looking skin that defies time.

Antioxidant Oasis

Pomegranates burst with antioxidants that shield your skin from the ravages of time. Antioxidants neutralise free radicals, preventing premature ageing and promoting overall skin health. However, pomegranates don’t stop at just that. These ruby-red jewels also excel at providing hydration from within. They work their magic to boost hyaluronic acid levels in the skin, keeping it plump. With pomegranate as your ally, you’re not just treating your skin; you’re also improving overall skin health.

The Stress-Busting Detoxifier

In the hustle of modern life, stress takes its toll on your skin. Enter shatavari, an adaptogen revered for its ability to restore balance amidst chaos. By aiding in stress management, Shatavari minimises the release of toxins caused by stress, effectively detoxifying your skin. But that’s not all; Shatavari’s wonders extend to promoting the production of glutathione in your body. This powerful antioxidant not only safeguards your skin against damage but also contributes to healthier skin. With Shatavari, you’re embracing a holistic approach to skin health that reflects on- both the outer as well as inner layers of the skin.

Vanquishing Dark Spots

Mulethi, or licorice, emerges as a hero in the battle of dark spots and pigmentation. Excessive melanin production can lead to uneven skin tone and dark patches. Mulethi comes to the rescue by inhibiting the overproduction of melanin, effectively reducing the appearance of dark spots and promoting more uniform skin. By incorporating mulethi into your ingestible skincare regimen, you’re addressing hyper pigmentation at its root, unveiling a clearer, healthier canvas.

Holistic Approach to Beauty: Beyond Skin Deep

Ingestible skincare isn’t just a trend; it’s a holistic approach that recognizes the interconnectedness of our body’s systems. What we eat impacts not only our skin’s appearance but also our health. The most important factor is that you do not need to spend hours and hours in the kitchen. You can consume it in a convenient and super quick manner with modern formats like supplements, powders, and capsules.

As you refine your skincare routine, consider looking beyond the mirror and expanding your beauty arsenal with ingestibles. Ingestible skincare is a fascinating journey that merges the magic of nutrition with the science of beauty. By embracing the power of what you consume, you’re unlocking a whole new realm of clearer skin that truly works like magic – from the inside out.

(By Dr. Kriti Soni, R&D Head, Kapiva)

