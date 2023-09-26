VAHDAM® India Unveils Immersive Tea Buying Experience

Customers will be presented with an opportunity to sample from over 100+ signature blends before making a purchase. The curated selection at the store includes VAHDAM’s best-selling signature blends, available in both loose leaf and tea bag formats, as well as indulgent gift sets, exquisite drinkware, and more…reports Asian Lite News

VAHDAM® India, one of the country’s largest home-grown Indian teas and wellness brand, bringing India’s finest teas and spices across the world, announces the launch of its first experience store at the iconic Khan Market in New Delhi. The VAHDAM India TEA ROOM aims to offer customers an immersive and delightful tea buying experience, showcasing VAHDAM® India’s diverse range of high-quality teas, drinkwares, accessories, gifts and assortments.

Being a digitally native brand, this strategic move aligns with the brand’s omni-channel strategy and global expansion plans and capitalizes on the rising demand for premium tea and wellness products in India.

The VAHDAM® India Tea Room offers a very immersive visual and sensorial experience to customers who can come and engage in a unique setting that provides a serene and inviting environment for tea enthusiasts to explore and enjoy the rich heritage and diverse flavors of Indian teas.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator, G20, India Presidency, during the inauguration ceremony said, “VAHDAM® India has ventured beyond borders, taking India’s choicest teas, including Darjeeling, to every corner of the globe. In today’s interconnected world, this is precisely the direction we need to move in. VAHDAM is not just a tea brand, it is an embodiment of India’s essence, presenting our best to the world and promoting a vibrant exchange of cultures. Congratulations on this milestone, and I look forward to seeing VAHDAM®️ India’s continued success.”

Commenting on the launch of the Exclusive Brand Outlet launch, Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM® India, said “We are thrilled to inaugurate our experience store in India, marking an important milestone in our omni-channel presence strategy. As we continue to expand our offline reach, we aim to complement our strong online presence and provide customers with multiple touchpoints to experience the essence of VAHDAM® India. Over the past 8 years, we have received overwhelming support from customers worldwide, and we are confident that our offline establishment will further fortify this bond. Our unwavering commitment remains unchanged – to enable the world to embrace the essence of Indian tea. With this store located at the iconic Khan Market lutyens’ Delhi, we will be able to cater to a large set of visiting tourists, expats, diplomats, along with the local clientele.”

VAHDAM® India is known for its direct supply chain, which eliminates middlemen and sources premium teas and spices from India’s choicest gardens, direct from source. VAHDAM India is a climate and plastic-neutral brand and directs a minimum 1% of its revenue towards the education of its growers children under its flagship CSR initiative, TEACH ME.

