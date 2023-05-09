Celebrating Kashmiri Handicrafts – A Vibrant Fair in Srinagar

Locals were equally proud of their heritage and their handicrafts. “We have a rich cultural history, and it is important to preserve and promote it,” said Rukhsana…reports Zubair Qureshi

Department of Handicrafts and Handlooms recently organized a four months long fair in Srinagar at the Kashmir Heat showcasing a range of Kashmiri handicrafts and other products.

The exhibition also includes stalls from non-local vendors, making it a hub of activity with a range of recreational activities for both children and adults.

As parents are watching their children ride, swing and participate in breakdancing, they too were enjoying the vibrant atmosphere. “This is a wonderful opportunity for my kids to enjoy themselves and for us to learn more about the handicrafts and products of Kashmir,” said local resident Idress.

One of the most popular attractions is the magic show, and the excitement on the faces of the children is palpable. “I have never seen such amazing magic tricks before,” said 15 year old Airya “I can’t wait to come back tomorrow and see what else is in store.” She added.

Apart from the recreational activities, the exhibition is also featuring separate stalls showcasing a range of Kashmiri handicrafts and other products. Visitors were fascinated by the intricate embroidery and exquisite designs of the shawls, carpets, and hand-woven fabrics. “We have come all the way from UP, and we are amazed by the craftsmanship and beauty of these products,” said non-local vendor Momin

Non-local stall owners were also impressed with the hospitality of the locals. “The beauty of the region and the warmth of its people are even better than we had expected,” said non-local vendor Momin “We are honored to be part of this event and to showcase our products to the people of Srinagar.” He added.

Locals were equally proud of their heritage and their handicrafts. “We have a rich cultural history, and it is important to preserve and promote it,” said Rukhsana. “This exhibition provides a platform for us to showcase our talent and for people to appreciate our handicrafts.”

Organizing such fairs is crucial in promoting recreational activities and creating employment opportunities. The fair started in the last week of April at the exhibition hall and will continue for the next four months. “We hope that this exhibition will not only be a source of joy for the people of Srinagar but will also help to boost the local economy,” said officials.

It is pertain to mention that four months long exhibition was innagurated by Div. Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Vidhuri on April 21. The exhibition has brought together people from different parts of the country and provided a platform to showcase their talent. people hoped that such exhibitions will continue to be organized in the future, promoting the rich cultural heritage of the region and creating economic opportunities.

