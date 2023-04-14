Fitness tips to improve stamina during Ramzan

Reduce your intake of fatty foods because they can block red blood cells and reduce the flow of oxygen…reports Asian Lite News

Ramzan is all about enhancing one’s spiritual credence and detoxing the body by fasting from dawn to sunset, but for those who are not fully prepared, it may prove to be enervating.

During this time, people have two main meals – the ‘suhoor’ or ‘sehri’ just before dawn and the ‘iftar’ after sunset. So, it’s important to focus on our health and focus on how to improve our stamina. This auspicious month is a great opportunity to focus on bringing back a balanced and healthy lifestyle. And today as it is world health day, let’s make it more special by looking at fitness tips to improve stamina. Our bodies require at least 1.5 litres of water a day. So, drink as much.

liquid as you can during suhoor and iftar. You can go for fresh juices, smoothies, protein shakes, and other similar beverages to spice it up. Avoid coffee, tea, or sugary aerated drinks as they may actually cause increased thirst and, eventually, dehydration.

Plan Your Diet

Reduce your intake of fatty foods because they can block red blood cells and reduce the flow of oxygen. This might make you feel sleepy all day. Consume moderate amounts of sugary food and drinks throughout the fast-breaking period to restore your energy. Prior to having a main meal, wait one to two hours.

Eat enough fibre and protein

Consuming protein is one approach to reducing hunger. Protein is processed and absorbed by the body gradually, making the stomach feel fuller for longer. Consume a lot of fruits and veggies as well for balance.

Ensure to include vitamins and minerals in your diet

When we fast, our vitamin needs increase. The fundamental vitamins that we require are C, D, and E. Vitamin D helps increase the absorption of vital nutrients, Vitamin E can prevent dry skin, and Vitamin C increases our stamina.



Pre-dawn meal (Suhoor) is a must

Similar to how breakfast is in our daily routine, suhoor, a meal eaten before dawn during Ramadan, is considered to be the most significant meal of the day. It’s crucial to cook a nutritious dinner with a good mix of ingredients. Also, if you are fasting until dusk, you need the strength to keep going throughout the day.

Build your fitness

It’s important to begin each day with a short session of light exercises, such as 10 to 15 minutes of brisk walking or running. The frequency and intensity can be gradually increased while maintaining the regimen.

Just keep in mind that you won’t feel as energetic on the day you’re fasting as you would on any other day. Avoid performing high-intensity exercises like sprinting or heavy lifting. (ANI)

