Showcasing Assam’s Pride

Luitporia Nasoni group led by Mrs Chinu Kishore along with Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar Awardee Dipjyoti Das and Dipankar Arandhara from Assam has showcased mesmerising performances which were based on Vaishnavism of East .

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva (1449-1568) saint-scholar, playwright, social-religious reformer, is a colossal figure in the cultural and religious history of Assam.

The stories depicted through the dances captivated the audience . The energetic Dasavatar Dance was the highlight of the show , the audiences were clapping through the each incarnation Dipjyoti and Dipankar were dancing . This proves that language , border was never a barrier when expressed through Art and Culture and mainly through music and dance forms.

The hard works Chinu , Debarchana , Porinita, Pallavi and Junmoni have put through reflected through out their performances. Considering all the ladies are either full time employee or full time mother of young children , this is an achievement of the whole Luitporia Nasoni Team.

The community leaders from each community have supported and attended the programme . Chinu Kishore who is a full time associate director on a rail infrastructure project and passionate about promoting Assam and its culture in UK financially sponsored the whole programme anticipating she is going to able to achieve her dream making Assam and it’s culture part of every part of community in UK.

