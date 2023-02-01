Vijay to collab again with hitmaker Lokesh

The ‘Thalapathy 67’ shoot started on January 2 and is progressing at a brisk pace. It marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and Kanagaraj, after the massive success of their previous outing together, ‘Master’…reports Asian Lite News

Following the blockbuster success of ‘Master’ and ‘Varisu’, 7 Screen Studio have flagged off their third collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay, the film production house officially announced on Monday.



The project, tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 67’, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil hitmaker who last helmed the Kamal Haasan-starrer, ‘Vikram’. He is also the maker of ‘Kaithi’, which is being remade by Ajay Devgn as ‘Bholaa’.



The ‘Thalapathy 67’ shoot started on January 2 and is progressing at a brisk pace. It marks the reunion of Thalapathy Vijay and Kanagaraj, after the massive success of their previous outing together, ‘Master’.



The film will also feature the music of Anirudh Ravichandran, who was the man behind the score of ‘Kaithi’, ‘Master’ and ‘Beast’. More details on the cast and crew of ‘Thalapathy 67’ will be announced soon.

