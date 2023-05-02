Abu Dhabi embraces game changer ‘Rabdan ONE’

More than 100 potential buyers had the exclusive opportunity to get up close with the highly anticipated vehicle during the test drive event hosted by NWTN Inc….reports Asian Lite News

NWTN Inc. successfully hosted its first test drive event for potential buyers of Rabdan ONE, which will be the first Made-in-Abu Dhabi all-wheel-drive electric SUV.

Over the action-packed weekend, more than 100 potential buyers had the exclusive opportunity to get up close with the highly anticipated vehicle that boasts intelligent, comfortable, and dynamic features, powered by the world’s leading range extension technology.

Attendees, including car enthusiasts, families, and some of the region’s most exciting influencers, enjoyed driving the Rabdan ONE around NWTN’s impressive assembly facility in KEZAD. The comprehensive driving experience area allowed drivers to fully experience its acceleration under strong power and enjoy the superior performance of the Rabdan ONE.

Attendees praised the Rabdan ONE’s stunning design, specifically the wing-shaped light set, the yacht-style body design, and the encircling cab, which give the vehicle a truly unique and luxurious look. The ultra-low wind resistance aerodynamic structure allows for a perfect combination of form and function, making it a head-turner on the road.

Powered by a dual-motor drive system, the Rabdan ONE delivers 510KW power and 1040N·m torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. The front double wishbone, 35.95m braking distance at 100 km/h, and four-wheel drive front and rear motors make for a thrilling and secure driving experience. The Rabdan ONE also features an L2 autonomous driving system and multiple intelligent human-machine interactive systems.

The Rabdan ONE boasts a comprehensive range of up to 860 kilometres, making it ideal for long-distance travel without range anxiety. Its finely adjusted chassis system is equipped with an air suspension system that provides noble comfort in addition to an agile and dynamic control experience. The 4,905mm body length and 2,960mm wheelbase ensure ample comfort and space inside the vehicle.

“Our first test drive experience in the UAE was designed to showcase Rabdan ONE’s game-changing electric vehicle performance and technology, as well as highlight its versatility. Whether you’re looking for the perfect family car or a professional who covets comfort and convenience, the Rabdan ONE ticks all the boxes. It’s ideal for anyone wanting to reduce their carbon footprint and become a more ethical consumer. Rabdan ONE resonates with those who want a better quality of life and are fond of exploring new technologies,” said Luen Govender, Head of NWTN’s Abu Dhabi Plant.

“The overwhelming response to the car is exciting as we look forward to the official launch of the vehicle later this year. We have no doubt that the UAE’s discerning and diverse audience will embrace the Rabdan brand, which is deeply rooted in Arabian culture and covers the full range of intelligent new energy passenger vehicle products, from extended range to pure electric technology solutions,” he added.

The Rabdan ONE complements the improvement and change in local new energy infrastructure, such as charging stations in the Gulf, Middle East, and North Africa. Rabdan products will integrate advanced technologies and resources in the global new energy vehicle industry, surpassing traditional fuel vehicle products in every aspect, from driving experience and intelligent comfort to energy saving and emissions reduction, thus defining a new category of traveling and lifestyle.

