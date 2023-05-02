TTP commander arrested in Pakistan

According to officials, the arrested terrorists included TTP commander Mehtab alias Lala, who belonged to a faction of the terror group…reports Asian Lite News

Seven terrorists, including a commander of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group, were arrested in an army operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation Monday in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan district, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the ISPR, the arrested terrorists included TTP commander Mehtab alias Lala, who belonged to a faction of the terror group.

“The apprehended terrorists have been involved in numerous terrorist activities, especially target killings against security forces as well as innocent citizens, and were highly wanted by the security agencies,” said the ISPR.

