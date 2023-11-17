Protestors Seeking Gaza Ceasefire Block Bridges in Boston, SF

Over 50 demonstrators were arrested on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, leading to the towing of 15 vehicles….reports Asian Lite News

Protesters advocating for a Gaza cease-fire caused disruptions on U.S. bridges, including San Francisco’s Bay Bridge, coinciding with a global trade summit attended by President Joe Biden.

Over 50 demonstrators were arrested on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, leading to the towing of 15 vehicles.

The protesters, numbering over 200, urged Biden, present for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ conference, to call for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. This action resulted in prolonged traffic delays.

In Boston, around 100 protesters impeded traffic on a bridge connecting the city to Cambridge for over two hours during the morning rush. Chanting “cease-fire now!” and displaying a banner with the message “Jews say: ceasefire now,” they appealed to Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, urging her to take stronger action to halt the hostilities.

