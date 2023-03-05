Kaur shines as Mumbai Indians thrash Gujarat Giants in tournament opener

Kaur’s historic fifty powered Mumbai Indians to an imposing 207 for five in 20 overs…reports Asian Lite News

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s impressive fifty (65 off 30), followed by Saika Ishaque’s sensational four-fer (4/11) led Mumbai Indians to a dominant 143-run victory over Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Saturday.

Kaur’s historic fifty powered Mumbai Indians to an imposing 207 for five in 20 overs. Apart from Harmanpreet, Amelia Kerr (45 not out off 24) and Hayley Matthews (47 off 31) also played valuable knocks for MI.

Chasing a huge total, Gujarat batters had immense pressure on Gujarat and they crumbled under that. With Mooney getting injured in the first over, they were already staring down the barrel.

Very soon Gujarat lost four wickets inside the powerplay which completely pushed them back. They couldn’t recover from there. Only two batters got into the double digits, with Dayalan Hemalatha being the top-scorer (29 off 23 for Giants.

Earlier, Gujarat won the toss, opted to bowl first and Tanuja Kanwar in her first over sent Yastika back cheaply. But, the two experienced internationals, Matthews and Sciver-Brunt were in their elements and batted brilliantly.

Matthews and Sciver-Brunt got their side off to a good start in the powerplay. Wareham got the better of the Sciver-Brunt and right after that, Matthews also missed out on a fifty.

However, the real carnage came after the 10th over. Harmanpreet was on a rampage from the get go and sent the bowlers to the cleaners. She was well supported by Kerr who played a brilliant innings herself.

Gujarat bowlers were taken for plenty as 130 came off the last 10 overs. Sneh Rana took two wickets for Gujarat, with Ashleih Gardner, Tanuja Kanwar and Georgia Wareham picking a wicket each.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 207/5 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 65, Hayley Matthews 47, Amelia Kerr 45 not out; Sneh Rana 2/43) beat Gujarat Giants Innings 64-9 in 15.1 overs (Dayalan Hemalatha 29 not out; Saika Ishaque 4/11, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/5) by 143 runs.

