23 Million Afghans Received Food Aid Last Year

A few months back, the organisation said that an estimated 15.3 million people in Afghanistan are experiencing severe food insecurity…reports Asian Lite News

The World Food Program (WFP) has said that approximately 23 million citizens in Afghanistan received food assistance in the past year. It said that WFP had to cut 10 million people from food assistance due to a funding crisis, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

Taking to X, the WFP noted that last year, 23 million people in Afghanistan received food assistance. It further stated, “But this year, we had to cut 10M ppl from food assistance due to a massive funding crisis.”

As many as 28 million people in Afghanistan need urgent emergency assistance to meet their basic needs. However, the agency responsible for providing aid has been forced to cut the support extended to these vulnerable families due to budget limitations.

The reduction in support has raised concerns regarding the worsening humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as millions of people in the country face consequences of conflict, displacement, and economic instability without appropriate assistance to address their needs, Khaama Press reported.

According to WFP, thousands of earthquake victims in Herat need assistance to reconstruct their homes. The WFP noted that these people are forced to sleep outdoors in the cold weather.

Last week, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that at least 80 tons of medical assistance have arrived in Kabul to aid families affected by earthquakes in Herat, according to Khaama Press.

This aid which includes medicine and medical equipment, is specifically designated to support 43,000 families who have been impacted by recent earthquakes in Herat.UNICEF has confirmed that these goods, which also include medications and medical gear, were shipped from UNICEF’s Copenhagen warehouse to Afghanistan.

These supplies are intended to benefit young people, expectant mothers, and families in Herat who have been impacted by numerous severe earthquakes, Khaama Press reported. Prior to this, Herat had received aid from a number of nations and humanitarian organisations, and the United Arab Emirates had opened a mobile hospital there.

UNICEF has pledged to continue its humanitarian efforts over the next three months, with a commitment to aid around 200,000 individuals, including 96,000 children, according to Khaama Press.

The agency’s commitment to having a positive impact on the community is highlighted by the continued support that is essential in giving relief and bettering the lives of individuals affected by the disaster.

Several relief organisations have stated that the terrible earthquake in Herat damaged dozens of houses and resulted in over 4,000 casualties. Herat earthquake victims are pleading with the Taliban and international humanitarian organisations for permanent refuge. (ANI)

