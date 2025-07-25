UAE’s lifeline to Afghans

After Kabul fell, the UAE stepped in—hosting 17,600 Afghans, providing shelter, medical care, and education before helping them begin new lives in safer countries….reports Asian Lite News

In one of the largest and most organised humanitarian responses to the Afghanistan crisis, the United Arab Emirates has hosted over 17,600 Afghan evacuees at the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi since the fall of Kabul in August 2021. These individuals, fleeing Taliban rule, were offered temporary shelter, comprehensive care, and crucial logistical support before being resettled in 21 different countries.

The initiative underscores the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian ethos and its swift response during crises, particularly for vulnerable communities. The government confirmed that the total cost of hosting and caring for the evacuees reached AED 1.384 billion (USD 367 million), covering high-quality facilities, medical services, food, shelter, education, and welfare support.

Gateway to a New Life

The Emirates Humanitarian City served as a vital staging ground for Afghan families awaiting relocation to their final destinations. From healthcare and education to embassy support and documentation, the UAE ensured evacuees’ well-being and dignity were maintained throughout their stay.

The UAE also facilitated the evacuation of 41,000 individuals from Afghanistan — a mix of Afghan citizens and foreign nationals — coordinating closely with friendly nations and international partners to ensure the safe departure and relocation of their citizens.

To manage this massive undertaking, the Humanitarian City hosted 17 embassy offices and worked closely with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and two global NGOs. These agencies handled documentation, interviews, and visa processing for onward resettlement.

Holistic Support for Families

Healthcare was a major pillar of the UAE’s support programme. Over the course of the two-year initiative, more than 254,500 medical services were provided. These included over 34,900 COVID-19 vaccines, 303 surgeries, and care for 303 newborns. Three patients requiring complex treatment were even flown abroad, showcasing the UAE’s commitment to urgent medical interventions.

Educational services were also prioritised. Around 3,764 evacuees benefited from various educational opportunities, with 800 children enrolled in nurseries supported by school transport. An additional 39 educational and vocational training workshops were offered to 2,589 adults, aiding long-term integration and self-reliance in their new host countries.

The Humanitarian City itself was designed to be more than just a holding centre. It featured playgrounds, recreational zones for women and the elderly, and a preventive healthcare centre. Basic amenities like medicine, food, and hygiene products were made easily accessible, reflecting the UAE’s cultural values of hospitality, generosity, and compassion.

This effort is only the latest in a long line of UAE-led humanitarian campaigns supporting the Afghan people. Over the last three years alone, the UAE has provided AED 740 million in aid to Afghanistan. This includes the establishment of a sustained air bridge delivering hundreds of tonnes of food and essential relief supplies, benefiting over one million people, many of them children, elderly, and women.

During the pandemic, the UAE also played a critical role in Afghanistan’s public health response. It opened 10 maternal and women’s healthcare centres across seven provinces, distributing life-saving medicines and PPE, and ensuring that healthcare access remained available in remote and conflict-affected areas.

Humanitarian Values on Display

Officials say the UAE’s effort in this case was not about political alignment but about acting on core humanitarian values. “The UAE’s actions stem from its principled commitment to human dignity, peace, and solidarity with nations in crisis — regardless of religion, ethnicity, or geography,” said a spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Emirates’ humanitarian record in Afghanistan is among the most extensive in the world. From aiding the displaced to building healthcare infrastructure and facilitating long-term resettlement, the UAE has demonstrated that its contributions go far beyond emergency response — offering a comprehensive, people-centred model for global humanitarian engagement.

As the final group of Afghan evacuees move on to build their futures in safer countries, many carry with them memories of compassion and refuge in the Gulf nation — a testament to how a region often defined by oil and geopolitics has shown leadership in humanity.