Al Bowardi Attends GCC Defence Council in Muscat

The UAE participated in the 20th meeting of the GCC Joint Defence Council, which convened in the Omani capital Muscat.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs, headed the UAE’s delegation to the meeting, which discussed a set of topics of common interest and ways to enhance defence cooperation between GCC member states.Deputy Prime Minister of Defense Affairs in the Sultanate of Oman Shehab Al-Said the UAE minister.

Achievements made in the joint defence field were also reviewed during the meeting.

