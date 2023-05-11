Biden thanks UAE for enhancing agri innovation drive

Launched in 2021 as a collaborative effort between the two countries, the AIM for Climate initiative was introduced during COP26 in Glasgow….reports Asian Lite News

US President Joe Biden has extended his appreciation to the UAE for its fruitful partnership with his country in organising the “Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate” initiative (AIM for Climate / AIM4C) ).

This collaborative effort focuses on doubling investment in climate-smart agriculture and advancing global food system innovation, highlighting the commitment of both nations to address pressing climate challenges.

The culmination of the Aim for Climate summit, earlier this week in Washington, saw collaboration between the US Department of Agriculture and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment in organising the event.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and numerous ministers, government officials, and non-government representatives from several partner countries were in attendance.

In a recorded address to the summit attendees, President Biden emphasised the crucial role agriculture plays in tackling the challenges of the global climate crisis. He highlighted the success of the AIM for Climate initiative, which, since its inception two years ago, has drawn partners from across the globe to collaborate on solutions that enhance sustainable agricultural innovations.

“Agricultural innovations have successfully safeguarded and enhanced the lives of billions worldwide. By working together, we can further strengthen global food supplies, boost farmers’ incomes, and protect our planet for future generations who rely on our actions today,” Biden said.

At the “Agricultural Innovation for Climate” summit, over $13 billion in commitments were announced for investment in innovative agricultural systems and projects. Furthermore, the initiative’s partnerships have expanded to include over 500 governmental and non-governmental organisations worldwide.

In his address to the audience, John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Affairs, expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration between the UAE and the US in launching the Agricultural Innovation for Climate initiative two years ago during COP26 in Glasgow.

He emphasised the significance of the initiative’s success thus far. Kerry noted that agriculture accounts for approximately 33% of global carbon emissions, and attaining climate neutrality would only be possible by implementing transformative solutions for agricultural systems. He described the challenge as a crucial battle that must be won by applying practical solutions, as many lives depend on it.

Mariam Almheiri expressed her gratitude to US President Joe Biden for his significant support of the Agricultural Innovation for Climate initiative, expressing her confidence in the initiative’s ability – in cooperation with partners worldwide – to bring about tangible positive change in investment in sustainable agricultural innovations and to enhance its role in promoting global food security and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

She also extended special thanks to US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and his team for their contribution to the success of the initiative in collaboration with the UAE and participating countries and organizations, and for demonstrating the world’s ability to find practical and innovative solutions to develop the agriculture sector globally.

Almheiri said, “As the UAE prepares to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28, we are eager to maintain momentum by leading discussions on developing global agricultural systems. The transformation of food systems will be one of the main topics on the agenda of the global conference, as part of the intensified efforts to modernise our global food systems and enhance their responsiveness to climate challenges, food security, and nutritional concerns worldwide.”

Almheiri added: “As COP28 approaches, we reaffirm our commitment to addressing climate change and food security issues. By working together, we can discover innovative solutions to our challenges and create a more sustainable and equitable future for all.”

