Dubai tops global FinTech rankings

Dubai ranked among top four global FinTech hubs as DIFC drives innovation, investment, and talent growth, reaffirming the emirate’s role as a leading international financial centre.

Dubai has been recognised as one of the world’s top four cities for FinTech in the latest Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), cementing its position as a leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. The announcement underscores the success of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in transforming the emirate into a global platform for innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment in financial technology.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, welcomed the recognition, stating, “Dubai’s rise as one of the world’s pre-eminent FinTech hubs is a testament to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This achievement reflects the trust the international financial community has in Dubai’s ability to provide an optimal environment and infrastructure for growth, driven by DIFC’s transformative initiatives.”

The accolade coincides with DIFC revealing that the number of AI, FinTech, and innovation companies within the Centre and its Innovation Hub has surpassed 1,500, forming the largest cluster of its kind in the region. Collectively, these firms have raised over US$4.2 billion in investments, highlighting the DIFC’s role as a dynamic ecosystem for growth-stage technology firms, entrepreneurs, and investors.

Dubai’s influence on the global financial stage has grown steadily, with the emirate climbing to 11th place in the overall GFCI rankings. This rise demonstrates the confidence of international finance professionals in Dubai’s capacity to serve as a hub for cutting-edge financial services and technology. The achievement also reflects the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s objective to position the city among the top four global financial centres.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, emphasised the emirate’s strategic approach: “Dubai’s vision, guided by the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has always been to shape the future of finance. Today’s recognition reaffirms Dubai’s position as a global force in FinTech and financial services. Through DIFC, we are enabling innovation, creating opportunities for growth, and ensuring Dubai continues to define the future of the global economy.”

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, echoed these sentiments, noting, “Dubai has become one of the world’s four most influential FinTech hubs because of DIFC’s unwavering focus on innovation, talent, and technology. DIFC provides the platform for ambitious entrepreneurs, established institutions, and forward-thinking investors to collaborate and thrive. This achievement demonstrates the confidence the global financial community has in Dubai’s role as a catalyst for growth.”

The GFCI report further highlights Dubai as the region’s only financial centre recognised as a global leader with broad and deep capabilities. Dubai also ranks first worldwide among financial centres expected to become more significant in the coming years, signalling strong investor confidence and optimism for continued growth in innovation and FinTech development.

DIFC’s initiatives—ranging from flexible regulatory frameworks, advanced infrastructure, and strong global connectivity to targeted incentives such as a corporate tax of only 9% on net profits, zero personal income tax, and unrestricted capital flows—have been central to attracting talent and investment. The Innovation Hub, in particular, has become a magnet for start-ups, multinational corporations, and investors seeking to engage with a rapidly evolving digital economy.

With its dynamic ecosystem, supportive governance, and strategic vision, Dubai is rapidly solidifying its position not just as a regional leader, but as a global FinTech powerhouse, demonstrating how focused initiatives can transform a city into a centre of innovation and economic opportunity.