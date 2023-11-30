China Says It Supports UAE’s Climate Fight Efforts

Wenbin hoped the conference would yield positive results and contribute to achieving the Paris Agreement’s climate goals and global environmental protection….reports Asian Lite News

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin has expressed China’s support for the United Arab Emirates’ efforts in combating climate change. He acknowledged the UAE’s role and contributions to enhancing global cooperation to address climate change.

In a press conference, Wenbin said that China will be participating in COP28, which commenced today and will run until 12th December, with a high-level delegation led by Ding Xuexiang, Chinese President’s Special Representative, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council,

He also praised the achievements of Al Dhafra Solar PV, which has a production capacity of 2 gigawatts, making it the world’s largest single-site solar power station. He noted that the project helps strengthen the UAE’s efforts to transition to clean energy and reduce carbon emissions.

He emphasised China’s support for developing countries in the clean energy sector and its commitment to exchanging experiences with these nations.

Wenbin stated that China intends to continue working with the international community to enhance cooperation in combating climate change and achieving sustainable development.

