Cleverly condemns Russia’s Black Sea grain initiative withdrawal

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly expressed his disapproval of Russia’s decision to withdraw from the United Nations and the Black Sea grain deal brokered by Turkey. Cleverly urged Moscow to reconsider its stance and participate in the initiative once again, while also urging them to permit the export of grain.

Cleverly stressed that Russia’s war against Ukraine has hindered the free flow of grain and other foodstuffs through the Black Sea resulting in a worldwide food crisis. He stated that the Black Sea Grain initiative since its inception has played a significant role in lowering and establishing global food prices and delivered more than 32 million tonnes of food products to world markets. “The United Kingdom condemns in the strongest terms Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” James Cleverly said in the press release.

“Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine has obstructed the free flow of grain and other foodstuffs through the Black Sea, causing worldwide suffering. We urge Russia to re-join the initiative, which was developed by the UN in 2022, and allow the unimpeded export of grain,” he added.

James Cleverly stated that Russia has obstructed the proper operation of the deal for several months. He noted that Russia by its action is serving its own interests and disregards the needs of all those around the world, including the poor nations, who are paying high prices.

According to him, the United Nations has estimated that, without the export of grain under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the global number of undernourished individuals could potentially rise by millions.

According to Cleverly, Ukraine’s exports of grain have been restricted while Russia’s exports of food are at higher levels than before the conflict between the two nations started.

“We have always been clear that the target of our sanctions is Russia’s war machine and not the food and fertiliser sectors,” James Cleverly said in the press release.

“Contrary to Russian claims, the UN and other partners have taken significant steps to ensure that Russian food is able to access world markets. The best way for Russia to address concerns around global food security would be for it to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and end the war,” he added.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced Moscow will not renew the agreement, saying it “has been terminated.” The deal had allowed Ukraine to export grain by sea, as per the CNN report.

In withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that its government was removing guarantees for safe navigation in the Black Sea, according to CNN. (ANI)

