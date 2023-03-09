du appoints Hanan Ahmad as its first Emirati woman CXO

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, du said: “As we look ahead to broaden our impact on the UAE’s ICT sector, it’s critical that our leadership strategy enables our Emiratisation agenda…reports Asian Lite News

du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), announced today the appointment of it first Emirati woman CXO on the sidelines of International Women’s Day. Hanan Ahmad will now serve as the company’s new Chief Regulatory Affairs and Risk Officer. Hanan is a long serving du executive with a rich experience in the technology sector, as well strong corporate knowledge in the public sector. Her new role signifies du’s dedication to developing Emirati human capital, in line with its commitment to contributing to the UAE’s goal for a knowledge-based economy.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, du said: “As we look ahead to broaden our impact on the UAE’s ICT sector, it’s critical that our leadership strategy enables our Emiratisation agenda. Hanan has earned her reputation as one of du’s leading team members and we are thrilled to have her as Chief Regulatory Affairs and Risk Officer. With her extensive experience and expertise, we are confident that she will be instrumental in driving our regulatory and risk management efforts, while also supporting our commitment to increasing the participation of UAE nationals in the ICT industry.”

In celebration of International Women’s Day, du embraces equity and continues to support talent by assisting in their development and growth as part of its leadership strategy. du is focused on developing and offering jobs for UAE National women. This can be seen in du’s Fujairah Call Centre, where du is the first telco to have a call centre managed by 100% Emirati women. Today, Emirati employees form 40.3% of the total workforce, with 50% being Emirati women across the organisation. The digital-first telco continues to invest in empowering the next wave of women leaders as they continue on the journey to becoming the employer of choice for emerging national talent.

