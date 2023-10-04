Etihad Airways Pulls Out Of Dhaka Routes

Officials from the Abu Dhabi-based carrier have refrained from making any official comments regarding their departure…reports Asian Lite News

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is set to discontinue its flights to and from Dhaka starting from October 29.

According to the Daily Star reports, The airline is taking this step due to the substantial funds that have become inaccessible in Bangladesh, coupled with other commercial challenges it is currently facing, according to sources within the aviation industry. The ongoing US dollar crisis is identified as a significant factor hindering airlines from repatriating their earnings.

A representative from the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh, who maintains close ties with Etihad but requested anonymity, mentioned that Etihad is exploring the possibility of reallocating its aircraft to routes experiencing high demand in the post-Covid era, The Daily Star reported.

Notably, officials from the Abu Dhabi-based carrier have refrained from making any official comments regarding their departure.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Protests Seek Justice for Uyghurs in China

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]