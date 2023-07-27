EU reiterates strong rejection of Quran desecration

The EU said it would continue to stand up for freedom of religion or belief and expression abroad and at home…reports Asian Lite News

The European Union (EU) on Wednesday reiterated its strong and determined rejection of the desecration of the Islamic holy book of Quran, said a statement released by the Delegation of the European Union to Lebanon.

“Following the recent acts by individuals in Europe that have offended many Muslims, the EU reiterates its strong and determined rejection of any form of incitement to religious hatred and intolerance,” the statement said.

“The desecration of the Quran, or any other book considered holy, is offensive, disrespectful, and a clear provocation. Expressions of racism, xenophobia, and related intolerance have no place in the European Union,” it noted.

The EU said it would continue to stand up for freedom of religion or belief and expression abroad and at home.

Several instances of Quran-burning occurred in Sweden this year, the most notable of which occurred on June 28, when an Iraqi refugee ripped out and set fire to pages of the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque.

On Monday, two protesters from the far-right Danish group of Danske Patrioter set fire to a copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, where it held a similar demonstration on July 21 in protest against the Iraqis’ storming of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad following the Quran-burning incident in Stockholm.

