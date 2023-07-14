France rolls out red carpet for Modi

Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest French honour in military or civilian orders, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi…reports Asian Lite News

In a visit that symbolises India’s close ties with France and the growing partnership between the two, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in France on Thursday was welcomed at the airport by French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne.

In a historic moment, French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. With this, PM Modi becomes the first Indian PM to receive this honour.

Modi thanked French President Macron for the honour on behalf of the people of India. The award ceremony took place at the Elysee Palace where Macron hosted PM Modi for a private dinner.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest award, on 13 July 2023, by H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France. Prime Minister thanked President Macron for this singular honour on behalf of the people of India,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in the statement.

Big visa push

Modi also announced that Indian students who are pursuing a master’s degree in France will now be given a five-year long-term post-study visa. Earlier, Indian students were given two-year work visa. Modi made the announcement during his address to the Indian community at LA Seine Musicale in Paris. He also received a gala welcome from the people gathered there.

“The last time I came to France, it was decided that Indian students studying in France would be given a 2-year post-study work visa. Now, it has been decided that Indian students pursuing Masters in France will be given long-term post-study visa of 5 years,” said Modi in his address.

Modi called his visit to France “special” as France is celebrating its National Day and congratulated the people on the occasion. He is attending the National Day Parade of France with French President Emmanuel Macron and called it a reflection of the “unbreakable friendship between India and France.”

I thank President @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs. Macron for hosting me at the Élysée Palace this evening. pic.twitter.com/OMhydyleph — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2023

Big win for UPI

The Prime Minister during his address also lauded India’s growth in UPI. Modi also said that in France, “an agreement has been made for the use of India’s UPI…It will be started from the Eiffel Tower, and now Indian tourists would be able to make payments in Rupees, through UPI, in Eiffel Tower.”

He also said that very few people know that India and France are working on archaeological missions for a long time. “It’s expanded from Chandigarh to Ladakh. Digital infrastructure is another sector that strengthens the ties between India and France,” he added.

PM lauds popular culture

Modi also highlighted the growing presence of foreign players in India, and he went on to emphasize France national football team captain, Kylian Mbappe’s rising popularity among Indian fans.

He said that Mabappe is more known in India in comparison to his own country. “French football player Kylian Mbappe is superhit among the youth in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France,” said PM Modi said while addressing the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris.

New consulate in Marseille

Meanwhile, India has decided to open a new consulate in Marseille in France, Modi said. Addressing the Indian community Modi also said that Saint Thiruvalluvar’s statue will be installed in France. He said a statue of the great Thiruvalluvar in France is an honour for India. “The Indian government has decided to open a new consulate in Marseille with the help of the French government,” he said.

Modi to attend Bastille Day celebrations

The PM will join French President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day celebration in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries. Taking to Twitter, Macron said, “India and France are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership made of trust and friendship, which are only getting stronger with time. Dear @NarendraModi, welcome to Paris.”

An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while three Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets, as part of the military contingent, are also set to participate in the Bastille Day flypast over the Champs Elysees, Paris.

The Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of celebrations of the day that marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison, an ancient royal fortress in 1789 during the French Revolution.

This year the Bastille Day Parade will have about 6,300 soldiers in various marching contingents. This includes a tri-services contingent of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. The Indian Army is being represented by the Punjab Regiment. The troops of the Regiment have participated in both World Wars, having been awarded 18 Battle and Theatre Honours in the first war.

The Punjab Regiment participated in an offensive near Neuve Chapelle in France in September 1915 during World War One. The regiment also won 16 Battle Honours and 14 Theatre Honours in the Second World War.

