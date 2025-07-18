UAE-India pact fuels future biz leaders

MoU between ADSM and UIBC-UC to foster entrepreneurship, mentorship, and collaborative research between UAE and India through 2028

In a landmark partnership aimed at cultivating the next generation of global business leaders, the Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) and the UAE–India Business Council–UAE Chapter (UIBC-UC) have signed a wide-ranging Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that sets the foundation for a strategic alliance to drive youth entrepreneurship, professional development, and innovation between the two nations.

The MoU, which runs through July 2028, marks a significant step in enhancing cross-border educational and business cooperation, leveraging the shared ambitions of both institutions to equip young professionals with future-ready skills and global perspectives. The agreement was signed at a ceremony attended by senior representatives from both sides, including Dr Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of ADSM; Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of UIBC-UC; and other key stakeholders from academia and business.

ADSM, a leading business school under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, has established itself as a regional hub for entrepreneurial thinking, innovation, and leadership training. UIBC-UC, meanwhile, is a premier bilateral trade platform launched in 2023 under the joint patronage of the UAE and India’s foreign ministries. With 18 founding institutions managing over USD 1 trillion in combined assets, UIBC-UC provides a unique bridge between policymakers, investors, and educators in both countries.

“This collaboration with UIBC-UC reflects a shared belief that the future will be shaped by those who dare to innovate, lead with purpose, and build connections across borders,” said Dr Kamali. “Through this partnership, ADSM reaffirms its commitment to empowering talent and driving meaningful change in our region and beyond.”

The multi-year agreement outlines a vibrant roadmap for bilateral engagement, anchored by a dynamic calendar of conferences, workshops, and seminars that will bring together students, young professionals, and business leaders from the UAE, India, and other global innovation ecosystems. These events will aim to foster entrepreneurial mindsets and leadership skills, with sessions led by influential voices from industry and academia.

One of the centrepieces of the alliance is a structured mentorship platform that will link ADSM students and alumni with senior executives and entrepreneurs affiliated with the UIBC-UC network. The goal is to build a robust ecosystem of knowledge exchange and career support, offering young talent a direct channel to practical guidance and global exposure.

To further enhance this talent pipeline, both institutions will co-design a suite of professional development programmes focused on innovation management, sustainable business practices, digital transformation, and ethical leadership. These courses aim to address pressing challenges and opportunities in the Gulf and South Asian economies, providing participants with actionable skills to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman of UIBC-UC, hailed the partnership as a catalyst for long-term regional prosperity. “This is not just a partnership, it’s a platform for action,” he said. “Together with ADSM, we are laying the groundwork for a generation of leaders who will shape the future of innovation, enterprise, and collaboration between our two nations.”

Beyond capacity-building efforts, the collaboration will also prioritise joint research initiatives. ADSM and UIBC-UC plan to co-author white papers and policy briefs on critical topics such as youth-led innovation, SME ecosystems, and cross-border economic integration. These research outputs will serve as vital inputs for policymakers and business strategists in both countries, helping inform strategic decisions at the highest levels.

As part of the broader UAE–India education corridor, UIBC-UC has also committed to facilitating partnerships between ADSM and Indian universities, incubators, and research labs. This will open further channels for collaborative research, student exchange, and innovation development—fortifying a bilateral relationship already underpinned by strong economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties.

“This MoU signals a timely convergence of academia and industry around a shared vision of regional prosperity,” Kottikollon added. “It marks a pivotal moment for UAE–India cooperation in education, innovation, and economic development.”

As the partnership unfolds over the coming years, both ADSM and UIBC-UC say they will continuously review progress and adapt to evolving needs in the region. But one aim remains fixed: to empower a generation that will build the businesses, policies, and innovations of tomorrow—by working together across borders today.