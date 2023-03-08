Gargash meets UN envoy for ME peace process

The meeting addressed developments in the Middle East peace process as well as the international community’s efforts to reduce escalation…reports Asian Lite News

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, met with the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesl, in the presence of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

The meeting addressed developments in the Middle East peace process as well as the international community’s efforts to reduce escalation in Palestinian territories and create a suitable environment for the resumption of the peace process.

Gargash reaffirmed the UAE’s support for international efforts to improve peace prospects in the region, emphasising on the UAE’s support for the two-state solution in accordance with relevant international resolutions and respecting the historic and legal status quo in Al Quds.

The UN coordinator, for his part, praised the UAE’s efforts to improve regional peace prospects.

