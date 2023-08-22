Goyal to chair trade ministers’ meet on Aug 24

Trade ministers from the US, the UK, China, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, EU, Republic of Korea, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, France, Bangladesh, Egypt, Netherlands, Oman, Singapore and UAE will be attending the G20 meeting…reports Asian Lite News

Over 300 delegates are set to gather in Rajasthan’s Jaipur for the meeting of trade and investment ministers from G20 countries on August 24-25.

Apart from trade ministers, heads of international organisations like the World Trade Organisation and officials of invitee countries will also attend the meeting to be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Trade ministers from the US, the UK, China, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, EU, Republic of Korea, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, France, Bangladesh, Egypt, Netherlands, Oman, Singapore and UAE will be attending the G20 meeting.

#MintPrimer | Trade ministers from the European Union will meet Indian officials next week for talks on a free trade agreement (FTA).



While the geo-political environment is favourable for the deal, dubbed as the mother of all FTAs that India is negotiating, it will be a… pic.twitter.com/zXqZnOjAzO — Mint (@livemint) August 17, 2023

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal also told reporters that during this 2-day meeting sessions on Multilateral Trade for Global Growth and Prosperity, Inclusive amd Resilient Trade, and Leveraging Technology for Paperless Trade will be held. At the end of the meeting, there will be the adoption of the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial statement.

The working group meeting, under India’s G20 presidency, comes just three weeks ahead of the main summit, which will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10.

Goyal will hold bilateral free trade talks with his counterparts of the United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada and discuss bilateral trade issues with the Russian delegation on the sidelines.

