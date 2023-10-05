‘Icons of the UAE’ Awards Celebrate Indian Entrepreneurs in the Emirates

Dr. Bu Abdullah, Chairman of Bu Abdullah Group, received a special award as ‘The Rising Emirati Businessman of the Year.’…reports Asian Lite News

The ‘Icons of the UAE’ awards ceremony, organized by NKN Media and the India Today Group, brought together 16 exceptional Indian entrepreneurs based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to acknowledge their significant contributions to the UAE’s business landscape and community. The prestigious event took place at Taj Exotica, the Palm, Dubai, with Dr. Shashi Tharoor as the distinguished guest of honor.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor, a prominent Indian politician, diplomat, and acclaimed author, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the honorees, stating, “Though NRI traditionally signifies ‘Non-Resident Indian,’ in my view, they equally embody the essence of being the ‘National Reserve of India. Their remarkable journeys inspire everyone, especially Indians worldwide, reflecting their enduring impact and unwavering passion.”

The event featured India Today’s leading anchors, including Rajdeep Sardesai, Sweta Singh, Anjana Om Kashyap, and Nabila Jamal, who contributed insightful perspectives and engaging presence to the occasion.

The illustrious list of awardees included Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of Nikai Group of Companies; Rizwan Sajan, Chairman and Founder of Danube Group; Dr. Dhananjay Datar, Chairman and Managing Director of Adil Trading Company; Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, Group Founder & Chairman of Westzone; Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder and President of Thumbay Group; Prashant Goenka, Director of Emami; Dr. KP Hussain, Chairman and Managing Director of Fathima Healthcare Group; and Yogesh Mehta, CEO of Petrochem Middle East.

The award ceremony continued with the recognition of Praveen Sharma, Founder and CEO of Meteora Developers; Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Group; Ankur Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Bricks N Woods; Madhur Kakkar, Executive Director of Century Financial and Partner at Quantl AI; Nasir Syed, Founder and Chairman of CHS Group; Jamsheer Poozhithara, Director of Scribe Management Consultancy and Managing Partner at Global Chartered Accountants; Harsh Patel, Founder and Global CEO of Water and Shark; and Ravinder Soni, Founder and CEO of BlueChip Group of Companies.

Dr. Bu Abdullah, Chairman of Bu Abdullah Group, received a special award as ‘The Rising Emirati Businessman of the Year.’

In addition to the celebrations, Abdul Majid Khan, CEO of NKN Media, announced, “Thanks to the immense success of the premiere season, NKN Media and India Today Group are launching season 2 that will proudly feature the journeys of 20 visionary leaders, recognizing their impact on the UAE’s business landscape and community.”

Viewers can experience the remarkable narratives of these iconic figures through 30-minute episodes airing on India Today and Aaj Tak, starting this October.

Harsh Patel Receives Top UAE Honor

Harsh Patel, the Founder and Global CEO of Water and Shark, was honored as the youngest recipient of the prestigious ‘Icon of the UAE’ award. The award ceremony, organized by NKN Media and the India Today Group, took place in Dubai on September 27th, with Dr. Shashi Tharoor presenting the award.

At just 19, Patel founded Water and Shark to provide comprehensive financial and legal solutions for global businesses. His integrated approach has earned him accolades like Forbes India’s “Top 100 Peoples Manager and Leader by Example.”

Patel expressed his gratitude during the ceremony, emphasizing his commitment to showcasing the potential of ‘Made in India’ on a global scale.

Other recipients of the award included prominent figures like Paras Shahdadpuri, Rizwan Sajan, Dr. Dhananjay Datar, Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Prashant Goenka, Dr. KP Hussain, Yogesh Mehta, and Dr. Bu Abdullah, who received the ‘Rising Emirati Businessman of the Year’ award.

Under Patel’s dynamic leadership, Water and Shark, a global accounting and legal advisory firm, has expanded its presence significantly in the UAE and other countries. The firm also explores cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence and neo-banking solutions.

In addition to his entrepreneurial pursuits, Patel is a regular contributor to Forbes Council and is set to release his book titled “Fundamentals of UAE Corporate Tax.”

