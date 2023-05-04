India, Egypt review entire range of bilateral ties

Both sides discussed ways to further strengthen ties between India and Egypt and enhance cooperation in multilateral forums…reports Asian Lite News

India and Egypt held the twelfth round of Foreign Office Consultations on Wednesday in Cairo when where both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the entire range of bilateral relations, covering politics, trade and commerce, according to the official statement released by External Affairs Ministry.

The Indian delegation was led by Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA) and the Egyptian was headed by Ayman Kamel, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt.

In the meeting, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the entire range of bilateral relations, covering political, trade and commerce, investments, development partnership, capacity building, culture and people-to-people linkages, according to the statement.

They also discussed ways to further strengthen ties between India and Egypt and enhance cooperation in multilateral forums. Both sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest including climate change, resilient supply chains and participation of Global South under India’s G20 Presidency, the statement read.

The last round of FOC had taken place in December 2015 in New Delhi.

During the visit, Secretary (CPV & OIA) also held a bilateral meeting with Ambassador Hamdi Loza, Deputy Foreign Minister for African Affairs and exchanged views on India-Egypt bilateral ties.

He also called on Ambassador Khaled El Manzalawi, Assistant Secretary General, League of Arab States and had a substantive discussion on enhancing cooperation between India and countries of the Arab world. Secretary(CPV & OIA) also interacted with members of the Indian community at an event organised by the Mission.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Consultations at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.

India and Egypt enjoy a great relationship. For the first time, in January 2023, Indo-Egypt held joint training exercise Cyclone.

India and Egypt, two of the world’s oldest civilizations, have enjoyed a history of close contact from ancient times. With a population of around 110 million, a location that straddles Africa and Asia, and a capital that hosts the League of Arab States, Egypt is a pivotal player in development.

It is also a country with which India enjoyed an exceptionally close relationship since immediately after its Independence. This is only natural, as the two countries were cofounders of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in the 1950s.

Even, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended India’s 74th Republic Day parade as the chief guest. He was the first Egyptian premier to have been invited to the Republic Day parade. (ANI)

