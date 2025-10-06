IBPC Dubai Launches Youth Conclave to Empower Next Gen Indian Origin Leaders

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) Dubai has launched a dynamic new initiative aimed at engaging and empowering the next generation of Indian-origin leaders: the Youth Conclave. This bold platform is designed to spark innovation, foster ethical entrepreneurship, and equip young changemakers with the tools, networks, and knowledge to lead in an increasingly complex global environment.

Unveiled at a high-profile event in Dubai, the Youth Conclave marks a milestone in IBPC’s ongoing efforts to create intergenerational bridges within the Indian business diaspora. By combining the wisdom of experience with the energy of youth, the initiative aspires to build a lasting pipeline of future-ready leaders who can shape the business and social landscapes of tomorrow.

IBPC Dubai Chairman Siddharth Balachandran outlined the vision behind the initiative, built on three key pillars: Inclusivity, giving young leaders the platform and voice they deserve; Innovation, encouraging bold, responsible ideas; and Continuity, ensuring that institutional knowledge is transferred across generations.

“This is more than a program,” Balachandran said. “It is a movement. One that aligns with the strategic growth goals of both India and the UAE and responds to the growing need for ethical, future-facing leadership.”

With India targeting a $30 trillion economy by 2047 and expanding its global partnerships—especially with the UAE, with whom it already shares over $100 billion in trade—the Conclave comes at a time of historic opportunity.

The event drew an impressive cross-section of voices from business, policy, and academia, each contributing to the shared goal of fostering sustainable, inclusive leadership. IBPC Secretary General Dr. Sahitya Chaturvedi stressed the organisation’s expanding role in connecting Indian professionals across borders, calling the conclave “a launchpad for global impact.”

One of the evening’s highlights was a keynote address by Shri Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), who spoke passionately about India’s leadership in technology and innovation. Citing initiatives such as the India AI Mission and rural healthcare innovations like “Namo Shakti,” Sharma emphasised the importance of ethical and scalable tech development.

He highlighted India’s emergence as a startup powerhouse, with over 110 unicorns—many from tier-2 cities—signalling the importance of inclusion and grassroots opportunity. Sharma also referenced the NEXT platform, a global think-tank uniting former heads of state, scientists, and policy leaders to tackle critical issues such as space debris, data equity, and technology ethics.

The Conclave also served as a platform to introduce rising young professionals, including Varun Tankha (VSA Legal), Gautam Goenka (GE Healthcare), and Anisha Ramakrishnan (Wami Capital), whose achievements reflect the calibre of talent the initiative aims to support.

A key moment in the evening was the introduction of the IBPC Next Gen Champions: Neetu Choudhary, Sumer Singh Adana, and Sahil Buch. These youth leaders have played an instrumental role in shaping the conclave, under the mentorship of Karthik Raman, Convener of the Technology & Telecom Committee at IBPC and Chief Revenue & Growth Officer at RevDau.

Interactive workshops led by the Champions provided attendees with practical insights on navigating family businesses, unlocking career breakthroughs, and understanding the nuances of intergenerational leadership. The sessions encouraged meaningful cross-hub dialogue, helping participants move beyond inspiration to real-world application.

The event also featured notable guests, including India’s former Lieutenant General Ajay Singh and former Air Commodore Rashid Zafar Qureshi, whose presence underscored the enduring importance of values such as service, resilience, and national pride.

Closing the evening, IBPC Vice Chairman Sunil Sinha emphasised that the Youth Conclave is not a one-time event, but the foundation of a long-term ecosystem to support young visionaries.

“With this initiative,” Sinha said, “we’re not just acknowledging the potential of the next generation—we are strategically investing in it.”

The Youth Conclave has now set in motion a new chapter for IBPC Dubai. Rooted in legacy but driven by future ambition, it signals the Council’s commitment to ensuring that India’s next-gen leaders are equipped not just to succeed, but to lead with vision, purpose, and impact.

To learn about upcoming events and opportunities under the Youth Conclave, visit https://ibpcdubai.com/upcoming-events.php