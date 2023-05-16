‘India embeds culture work stream within G20’

In this light, the G20 Culture working group plays a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and promoting dialogue among members, he said…reports Asian Lite News

India is committed to promoting cultural dialogue, encouraging shared learning, and strengthening cooperation among G20 members, while also giving due consideration to the unique cultural contexts and heritage of each nation, said Union Culture and Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Monday.

Reddy was addressing the inaugural session of the G-20 second Culture Working Group meeting here. Reddy, along with Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai attended the inaugural session of the meeting.

Addressing the delegates, Reddy said culture plays an important role in global policymaking, as it leads to more inclusive and sustainable solutions to address contemporary challenges.

In this light, the G20 Culture working group plays a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and promoting dialogue among members, he said.

#WATCH | G20 delegates along with Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Arjun Ram Meghwal reach Bhubaneswar airport. pic.twitter.com/UmduRLDejT — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

“By pursuing a collective vision, we aim to create a more equitable and culturally aware global policy landscape that acknowledges the immense value of cultural diversity. The role of culture in promoting social cohesion, fostering intercultural dialogue, and promoting mutual understanding cannot be overstated,” the Minister pointed out.

“The ancient Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (Whole world is a family) beautifully connects with the concept of unity in diversity, as it promotes the idea that despite our differences in culture, religion, language, or ethnicity, we are all a part of one global family”, he opined.

Highlighting the importance of cultural exchange, Reddy said that it can contribute to sustainable development by promoting local economies, preserving cultural heritage, and supporting community development. “It is our duty to build upon the foundation laid by previous presidencies, to ensure that culture remains a key focus in the G20 agenda,” he said.

The Culture Minister further said that local traditions and knowledge can teach about caring for the environment and using resources wisely. People who have lived close to nature for many years know how important it is to live in balance with the environment. “By incorporating their knowledge and practices into modern sustainable development strategies, we can create a more resilient and sustainable future,” Reddy stated.

Emphasizing culture as a vital component in creating a pro-planet society, he said the G20 Culture Working Group can significantly advance the current efforts to put culture at the center of global policymaking. “By working towards this goal, we can foster a more inclusive, equitable, and environment-friendly global community”, he added.

Rai underlined the co-timing of India’s G20 presidency and the beginning of its journey of “Amrit Kaal” and said India is moving towards making itself a futuristic, prosperous, inclusive and developed nation by the time it completes 100 years of its independence.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s vision of only one world instead of any First World or Third World, the MoS said India envisions collective effort of the entire world to ensure a better future. This meeting is not just a diplomatic meeting, but a new responsibility of India- a country that has generated unforeseen inquisitiveness across the globe to be known and to be understood, he added.

Culture Secretary Govind Mohan described the theme of G20 as exuding a powerful message of pursuing a just and equitable growth for all globally.

Culture Unites All!#G20 delegates witnessed the celebration of rich culture and traditional performances by artists in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on the sidelines of 2nd #G20 Culture Working Group meeting, this evening.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/uQZnZolKaz — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) May 15, 2023

Delegates from the G20 members, guest nations, and international organizations participated in the deliberation on two priority areas as outlined by the CWG over three sessions today.

A set of cultural experiences have been curated for the delegates through the course of their visit. These include a visit to heritage sites like the Konark temple and the Udayagiri Caves. The delegates will also experience special dance performances native to the State of Odisha such as Singari (tribal), Sambalpuri, Odissi and Gotipua dance.

Besides, an exhibition titled aSustain: The Craft Idiom’ has been organised at Kala Bhoomi – Odisha Crafts Museum in Bhubaneswar.

ALSO READ-Ecotourism Society of Kashmir optimistic of G20 meet

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]