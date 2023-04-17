‘India ready to share strengths with world’

Sandhu reiterated that the success of the India-US partnership would not only benefit the two nations but also serve the global good…reports Asian Lite News

The Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, delivered a speech at India House in which he underscored the importance of the India-US partnership and its potential impact on the global community.

Sandhu drew attention to India’s current presidency of the G-20 and its readiness to share its strengths and successes with the world.

“As the current president of the G-20, we are ready to share our strengths and successes with the world — from vaccines and skills to digital public good as well as what we learn from others,” Sandhu said.

He also emphasized the cooperation between India and the US in various domains, including under the Quad, I2U2, and IPEF frameworks.

“Our cooperation today touches every conceivable domain. Our cooperation today touches every conceivable domain; we are working closely under Quad, I2U2 and IPEF,” he said.

Sandhu expressed confidence in the ability of democracies to deliver and credited the diaspora for driving the partnership.

“Our diaspora has given more wings to our dreams and more winds to our sails. Ultimately, it is people of both countries that drive the India-US partnership. Your success is our success,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India and the United States are building the foundations for a strong, peaceful and harmonious global community and said as she also wished that the relationship between the two countries grows from “strength to strength”.

Speaking at India House, Sitharaman said, “We are together and building strong foundations for a strong, peaceful and harmonious global community.” “I wish this relationship between the United States of America and India grows from strength to strength, and all of us will surely contribute towards it,” she added.

At the reception, United States Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Sandhu, and coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs in the National Security Council, Kurt Campbell were also present.

In the reception, Union Finance Minister also spoke about the diversity and the celebration of various festivals to mark the new day of the year. She said, “It’s very inspiring to see energetic people before me, each coming to celebrate their own Vishu, Ugadi, Navroz. But all in India House. India houses all of these people. And we’ve always had this diversity. It’s a country which loves celebrations, celebrating and recognizing its diversity even as we are doing all this per the Auspicious calendar, each one of us follows either based on the sun, moon, or horoscope. So they are all around the same time.”

