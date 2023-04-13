Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Uganda and Mozambique, on Tuesday addressed members of the Parliamentary Forum on Indian Affairs in Uganda…reports Asian Lite News

Indonesia’s Ambassador to India Inna Krishnamurthy on Wednesday said India will strive and thrive in its G20 presidency and that many achievements have already been made by the country on the issue of digital energy transition and many other issues.

“India will strive and thrive in its presidency, many achievements already done by India in the issue of digital energy transition and many other issues,” Krishnamurthy said while speaking about India’s G20 presidency and expectations. The Indonesian Ambassador to India said, “We’re so looking forward as to what India can do until the end of the presidency, which is in November.” She said that India put forward the principle of inclusivity in its presidency.

Krishnamurthy said that though there has been no consensus during the past meetings so far, “we should not lose any hopes and optimism that something will happen during the summit, because the past meetings cannot define what is going to be the result and outcome of the summit.”

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India was making an effort to include concerns of the Global South in the G20 framework under its presidency.

Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Uganda and Mozambique, on Tuesday addressed members of the Parliamentary Forum on Indian Affairs in Uganda.

“We (India) are doing it differently in the sense that no other chair of G-20 made an effort to consult all the countries of the Global South and ask it saying, look, you are not on the table. So what is your interest, what are the things you want? What are your concerns that we can put on the table on your behalf? We went through this very, very detailed, very exhaustive exercise in the month of January,” he said.

The External Affairs Minister also stated that India would like to use its G20 presidency to get the influential forum focused on its mandate of global growth and development issues. (ANI)

