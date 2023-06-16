Iran, Cuba join forces against ‘US imperialism’

In addition to enduring sanctions, Cuba and Iran also find themselves on the US’ list of state sponsors of “terrorism.”…reports Asian Lite News

The Presidents of Iran and Cuba have pledged to jointly confront the “aggressive imperial policy” of the United States, which has imposed sanctions on both nations.

During his visit to Havana, President Ebrahim Raisi was hosted by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who emphasised the unwavering resilience displayed by both countries in the face of sanctions, pressures, threats, blockades, and the indifference of US imperialism and its allies.

Raisi referred to the resistance of the Iranian nation against sanctions and extensive pressures, adding, “Iran considers relations with independent countries as one of the ways to tackle sanctions”.

The Iranian President stressed that “America and bullying powers” cannot do anything against independent nations, saying, “Our cooperation in the path to progress can create hope in independent nations and despair in hegemons”.

In addition to enduring sanctions, Cuba and Iran also find themselves on the US’ list of state sponsors of “terrorism.”

However, this shared adversity has deepened the bond between the two nations. During the visit, multiple memoranda of cooperation were signed, spanning various sectors such as customs, telecommunications, and justice.

Raisi attended the joint meeting of the high-ranking delegations of the two countries, and proposed forming a joint commission on technological cooperation between the two countries for complementary cooperation in these fields.

Pointing out that relations between Iran and Cuba have changed since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, he said, “In the years since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the relations between the two countries have always been developing, and especially in recent years and during the coronavirus pandemic, constructive cooperation has taken place”.

Stating that Iran and Cuba have important common grounds, including in fighting for independence, he said, “Iran is ready to cooperate with all countries, but if a country acts against the interests of our nation, we will stand against it”.

In the meeting, the Cuban President welcomed Raisi to the country and said, “Your visit to Cuba is meaningful and the proof of existence of a set of common values and views between the two countries”.

He continued, “The three countries that you chose as destination for your regional trip have a meaningful relation with the Iranian Revolution”.

The President of Cuba also said, “I am confident that your visit to Cuba will be a turning point in the history of relations between the two countries”.

Rais’s visit to Cuba marked the culmination of Raisi’s tour of “friendly countries,” which included US-sanctioned Nicaragua and Venezuela, both united in their opposition to common adversaries.

Notably, all three countries maintain close ties with Russia, currently engaged in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

