Johnson, Morrison in Israel amid ongoing conflict  

According to the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has said the forces are determined to continue to operate against Hamas…reports Asian Lite News

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have arrived in Israel to showcase support for Tel Aviv amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas, The Times of Israel reported.

During their visit, Johnson and Morrison will reportedly meet Israel President Isaac Herzog and family members of hostages held in Gaza. The two leaders will also visit southern Gaza border towns that have been devastated by the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, according to The Times of Israel report.

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon has hosted the visit of Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison. He said that Morrison and Johnson will meet Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers and southern communities of Israel.

Boris Johnson was in Israel yesterday showing solidarity with the government. What will he do to show solidarity with the children of Gaza – 4,008 of whom have been killed in the last month ? #GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/Q8tPjkfX5L — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) November 6, 2023

In a post shared on X, Danny Danon stated, “Early this morning, at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, I received my friends Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain and Scott Morrison, the former Prime Minister of Australia – both true friends of Israel. During the day we will visit Israel’s Southern communities and meet with our heroic IDF soldiers. On behalf of all the people of Israel, we thank you for your steadfast support.”

Scott Morrison said he was “thankful for the opportunity to join former prime minister Johnson in coming to Israel as a demonstration of solidarity with the people and State of Israel and the Jewish community throughout the world.” He called it an opportunity to understand firsthand what is happening on the ground, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Morrison said, “It is an opportunity to understand firsthand what is occurring on the ground, honour those who have been lost, show support to those who have suffered and are now engaged in this terrible conflict and discuss how to move forward,” according to The Sydney Morning Herald report.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a private meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In a statement shared on X, Israel Prime Minister’s Office stated, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently holding a private meeting with British Prime Minister @RishiSunak at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem. The leaders will also hold an expanded meeting, at the conclusion of which they will issue statements to the media.”

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson and former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison are in Israel touring southern Israeli border towns devastated by the October 7 Hamas onslaught.https://t.co/TqoHne5yjm via @timesofisrael — Naomi Canton (@naomi2009) November 5, 2023

According to the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has said the forces are determined to continue to operate against Hamas.

In a post on social media platform X, the IDF wrote, quoting Hagari, “They are strong. They are determined. They are prepared. They know what they are fighting for.”

“Our forces continue to operate against Hamas’ leadership and infrastructure in northern Gaza,” he added.The IDF also claimed that Hamas hides within the intricate network of “tunnels.”

“While Hamas obstructs their civilians from getting to safety in southern Gaza, Hamas hides within their intricate network of tunnels,” the IDF posted on X.”IDF troops uncovered multiple access points during operational activity in northern Gaza,” it added. (ANI)

ALSO READ-Speaker Johnson becomes Democrats’ 2024 ‘boogeyman’

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]