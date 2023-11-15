‘March for Israel’ in DC Against Antisemitism

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the crowd through a live video feed, emphasising unity in supporting those held by Hamas and the right of every Jew to live safely….reports Asian Lite News

Demonstrators from across the country, with over 2,90,000 people in attendance, gathered in Washington, DC, for the “March for Israel,” denouncing antisemitism and calling for the release of Israeli hostages, CNN reported.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the crowd through a live video feed, emphasising unity in supporting those held by Hamas and the right of every Jew to live safely. Herzog said they are united “to march for the babies, the boys and girls, women and men viciously held hostage by Hamas; to march for the right of every Jew to live proudly and safely in America, in Israel and all around the world.”

The event, considered the largest pro-Israel gathering in the US since October 7, prompted unprecedented security measures designated as a “Level 1” event by the Department of Homeland Security.

Sara Blau, a University of Maryland student, expressed her support for Israel and attended the march wearing a T-shirt featuring a photo of Israeli soldier Omer Neutra, who was kidnapped by Hamas.

“We were very good friends,” said Blau, who attended the march wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Neutra’s photo. “Everyone loves him. He’s funny. He’s kind, charismatic. He’s a natural-born leader and everyone’s being impacted really heavily by this.”

Blau said she wanted to join the march “to show my support for Israel. I’m a proud Zionist, a proud Jew and I wanted to be here to support my community,” according to CNN.

The Homeland Security Department has deemed the march a “Level 1” security event – the highest possible level – when considering national importance, potential threats and the resources needed to ensure public safety, CNN cited law enforcement sources as saying.

Donell Harvin, a former DC chief of homeland security and intelligence, said that such intense security is unprecedented for a march or protest in Washington.

“There has never been a First Amendment event in DC that has been designated as a … Level 1 event,” Harvin told CNN, adding, “Those designations are reserved for high-profile events such as the Super Bowl, and World Series.”

The Level 1 designation allows the federal government to fill possible gaps in local security, including explosive detection, cyber risk assessments, and venue screening. DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said the National Guard will be on site to assist local police.

At the rally, Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, asked the crowd to raise its voice as Israel continues its operation in Gaza, saying that Israel must finish the war because “there is simply no other choice for a nation that values life,” The Times of Israel reported.

“We are witnessing mass rallies around the globe vilifying Israel, glorifying Hamas and celebrating the murder of Jews. We are witnessing Jewish students assaulted and silenced on college campuses. We are witnessing Jewish demonstrators attacked, and in some cases killed,” he said, adding, “The dark demons of antisemitism have been unleashed.”

Herzog continued saying, “My friends and my brothers and sisters, we are a grieving nation, yet united and determined. And together with you – through our shared voices, values and strength – together we will defeat evil and we will prevail.”

The march, organised by the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, aimed to demonstrate American support for Israel.

The rally comes in the context of escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas, with Hamas launching a coordinated attack on Israel on October 7, resulting in casualties of approximately 1,200 people and kidnappings of about 200 hostages.

Israel retaliated with airstrikes on Gaza, leading to civilian casualties and drawing international attention.

Over 11,000 people have been killed, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, drawing from sources in Hamas-controlled Gaza. A UNICEF spokesperson says the organisation’s figures have historically matched those of the Hamas-controlled health ministry, according to CNN.

Protests, both in support of Israel and advocating for a ceasefire, have taken place in the vicinity of the Capitol.

While many leaders have called for a humanitarian pause in fighting so that the Palestinian civilians can be moved to safety, Israel has firmly rejected the notion as long as Hamas keeps holding hostages. However, Israel has agreed to four-hour, daily pauses in military operations in Gaza to allow for evacuations, CNN reported. (ANI)

US Sanctions Individuals, Entities Supporting Hamas

Taking coordinated action along with the United Kingdom against the Hamas entities following their October 7 attack on Israel, the United States Department of Treasury has imposed a third round of sanctions targeting Hamas-affiliated individuals.

This action identifies important Hamas figures as well as the channels by which Iran backs Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Hamas.

The UK is also coordinating today’s designations in an effort to safeguard the global financial system from potential misuse by Hamas and others who support them.

“The United States will continue to work with our partners, including the UK, to deny Hamas the ability to raise and use funds to carry out its atrocities,” said Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, according to an official press release of US Department of Treasury.

“Hamas’s actions have caused immense suffering and shown that terrorism does not occur in isolation. Together with our partners, we are decisively moving to degrade Hamas’s financial infrastructure, cut them off from outside funding, and block the new funding channels they seek to finance their heinous acts,” she added.

According to US Treasury release, Hamas has been empowered primarily through Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“Iranian support, primarily through its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has enabled Hamas’s and PIJ’s terrorist activities to include the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars in financial assistance and the furnishing of both weapons and operational training,” the release read.

“Nasser Abu Sharif serves as the PIJ representative to Iran, the group’s primary financier. Iran’s IRGC has trained PIJ fighters to build and develop missiles in Gaza,” it added.

The key Hamas officials that the US release mentions include senior member and co-founder of Hamas, Mahmoud Khaled Zahhar (Zahhar). He has worked closely with Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the organisation, and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT).

“Additionally, Mu’ad Ibrahim Muhammed Rashid al-Atili is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Hamas,” the release read.

All of the above-described designated individuals’ property and interests in property that are in the country or under the custody or control of Americans are blocked as a result of today’s decision and need to be reported to OFAC.

Any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked.

“In addition, financial institutions and other persons that engage in certain transactions or activities with sanctioned entities and individuals may expose themselves to sanctions or be subject to an enforcement action. The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person,” the US Treasury release stated.

Treasury will not stop providing funds to terrorists and other bad actors, but it will continue to facilitate the flow of legal humanitarian aid that meets the fundamental needs of disadvantaged communities. (ANI)

