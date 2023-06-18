MeitY roadshow in Amsterdam to promote digital innovation  

Vysyaraju said that we are also in discussions with some of the generalist apps for them to use Mixe’s supply chain to bring South Asian goods over to Europe for their own stores…reports Asian Lite News

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Startup Hub, Government of India, together with FICCI organized a roadshow in Amsterdam to promote Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA) Initiative under G20 with the objective of promoting G20 DIA Summit being held from August 17-19, 2023 in Bengaluru.

MeitY Startup Hub CEO Jitendra Vijay said that G20 Digital Innovation Alliance is an initiative launched under India’s G20 Presidency by MeitY to bring together the startup ecosystem from G20 nations and the nine invited guest countries, according to an official statement. Today we are in the Netherlands because the Netherlands is also part of the EU system and one of the 29 countries that are participating in this program. So with the government of the Netherlands, we organised this meeting with the startups and the startup stakeholders of this country, he said.

Vijay said that an interesting fact is that based on the interactions here with startups in the Netherlands, it is no surprise that quite a lot of these startup founders are of Indian origin. They may have come to the Netherlands for their education or for employment and because of the entrepreneurial spirit in them, some of them have gone out and created the startups in collaboration with the local partners.

This is a wonderful testament to the world working together, where a person of Indian origin living in the Netherlands is collaborating with a local citizen to create an impactful startup, which can solve the world’s problems. Out of six startups selected by the Netherlands Govt, four startup promoters are of Indian origin.

Under the DIA initiative, six sectors like Agritech, Healthtech, Edutech, Fintech, Cybersecurity and Circular economy are selected for humanity’s development. Each of the 29 governments is nominating a top startup in each of these six sectors. Therefore, 174 startups will participate in G20 DIA Summit scheduled from August 17-19, 2023 in Bengaluru.

Mohit Mishra, an Indian-origin founder of Automicle which is one of the six startups selected by the Netherlands government to participate in the G20 DIA Summit, said, for us this is a fantastic opportunity, India is already a huge market. We are based in the Netherlands with a huge push across the globe for mobility as a service industry or integrated mobility or sustainable modes of mobility. Increasing access for people to sustainable modes of transportation is a large societal goal for us. We are just being part of it playing our role. That definitely makes us a very interesting startup to play its role in the ecosystem, driving sustainability goals for everybody, he said.

Vijay, who is a professor here and created a start-up said that his startup is trying to solve a global water quality problem. The main innovation is the water quality monitoring device that measures water quality that is quite affordable and the data gets stored in a blockchain data lake.

Jagan Vysyaraju, founder of a pan European startup Mixe. store said that we had built this platform technology to create efficiency in logistics and provide a homely experience to ethnic communities across Europe by providing diverse supplies.

The company has also found particular interest from students on campuses outside of major urban centres, where students from India and Pakistan find it hard to get to shops which stock items from their home countries.

This roadshow was organized on the sidelines of the Breakfast event organized by the Netherlands Point of Entry together with the Startup Liaison Network at The Next Web in the heart of Amsterdam on Friday. The event brought together start-ups, Investors, policymakers and internationally-minded entrepreneurs.

As an operational unit of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, the Netherlands Point of Entry rolls out the orange carpet to ensure that you can hit the ground running. (ANI)

ALSO READ-G20 multimedia exhibition begins

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]