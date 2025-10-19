Gaza, Malaysia to help Gaza Rebuild

Egyptian, Malaysian leaders discuss Gaza aid, reconstruction amid ceasefire…reports Asian Lite News

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim spoke by phone about efforts to support Gaza’s reconstruction, as well as developments of the Palestinian issue amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

During the phone call, Sisi reviewed the outcomes of the recent Sharm el-Sheikh summit and Egypt’s ongoing coordination with mediators to implement the first phase of the ceasefire plan to end the war in Gaza, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The Egyptian president emphasized the alignment of views between Egypt and Malaysia on the need to build on recent developments to launch “a serious political track that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state,” in accordance with relevant international references.

(251013) — GAZA, Oct. 13, 2025 (Xinhua) — Palestinians walk past the rubble of destroyed buildings after returning to Khan Younis, in southern Gaza Strip, on Oct. 12, 2025. The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas entered into effect on Friday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s intention to host an international conference for Gaza’s early recovery and reconstruction, expressing his hope for continued coordination and cooperation with Malaysia in this regard, the statement said.

For his part, Anwar expressed Malaysia’s readiness to take part in the reconstruction efforts and provide humanitarian aid to Gaza “in full coordination with Egypt,” it added.

The Malaysian prime minister stressed his country’s “full support for Egypt’s endeavors aimed at ending the war,” according to the statement.

The Gaza ceasefire deal took effect on Oct. 10, following two years of war between Israel and Hamas.

Rafah Border Closure

Hamas said that Israel’s continued closure of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip will “delay recovery operations and the handover of bodies of Israeli hostages.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to keep the crossing closed until further notice “constitutes a blatant breach of the ceasefire agreement and a repudiation of the commitments he made before mediators and guarantor parties,” Hamas said in press statement.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said early Saturday in a statement that it had received the body of the 10th deceased Israeli hostage held in Gaza from Hamas, apart from all the remaining 20 living hostages. On Saturday evening, the IDF updated that it received the bodies of two more deceased Israeli hostages.

Earlier on Saturday, the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo said the Rafah border crossing will reopen on Monday to allow Palestinians residing in Egypt who wish to return to Gaza to pass. Meanwhile, Palestinian sources told Xinhua that the crossing will reopen in both directions, and that in the first phase of the ceasefire, Israel should allow around 50 wounded Palestinians and their companions to leave through the crossing daily.

However, Netanyahu’s office said later in a statement that the crossing will not open until further notice, and that its opening will be under consideration in accordance with how Hamas implements its part in the return of the deceased hostages and the implementation of the agreed framework.

Israel’s military campaign has killed 68,116 Palestinians and injured 170,200 others since Oct. 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s health authorities. Despite the ceasefire, 27 Gazans have been killed and 143 injured since Oct. 11, the authorities said in an update on Saturday.