New research into academic achievement of Indian students

A research project led by Liverpool John Moores University research student, Sebastian Joseph, under the supervision of Dr. Judith Enriquez is seeking to engage volunteers in a bid to gain valuable insights into the academic achievement of Indian students in British schools.

This study aims to shed light on the factors that contribute to the educational success of the Indian community in the UK. The study is the first of its kind in the country.

The research initiative seeks to examine the academic performance of Indian students of various age groups and educational levels. By studying their achievements, challenges and experiences, the project aims to identify key factors influencing their educational success and provide recommendations to improve educational outcomes.

The researchers are looking for volunteers of Indian ethnic background to participate in the study by completing an online survey. The unique perspectives and experiences of the applicants will contribute to a comprehensive understanding of the academic journey of Indian students.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to share their insights, make suggestions and discuss their personal experiences related to the academic achievement of Indian students in British schools. All information collected will be treated with utmost confidentiality and used for research purposes only. By taking part in this study, you will be playing a crucial role in shaping the future of education for the Indian community. Those interested can log on to https://ljmu.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/academicachievementofindianstudents for further details.

